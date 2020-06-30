SCOTTVILLE — Graduates of Mason County Central High School’s Spartan Academy finally had a chance to turn their tassels Saturday during a commencement ceremony in the high school’s parking lot.
Like most graduation ceremonies in 2020, the Spartan Academy commencement was delayed and reconfigured to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. The ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday night, but the threat of troublesome weather forced another postponement.
Finally, under a warm sun on Saturday afternoon, seniors from MCC’s non-traditional education program received their well-earned diplomas, as parents, and family members sat in vehicles and lawn chairs, supporting the graduates, honking their car horns and cheering gleefully as the names of their loved ones were announced.
It was the fifth annual graduation ceremony for Spartan Academy, which is for students who have struggled with traditional classroom learning environments, and have required other methods in order to succeed. The Spartan Academy is primarily conducted online, and students are given the opportunity to work at their own pace to help ensure that they meet graduation requirements and receive their diplomas.
One important member of the Spartan Academy family — Christina Justice, lead teacher and program director — was not able to attend, because she was recovering from a medical operation.
Jeff Tuka, MCC High School principal, spoke in her stead, addressing the graduates and their families.
“(Justice) sends all of her thoughts with you, and you know how much she cares about you guys… but her recovery is very important,” Tuka said.
Tuka asked the seniors to think about where they’ve been and where they’re going.
“What have your hurdles been? What have your hardships been? … Think about how that experience helped bring you to where you are today,” he said. “Those hurdles don’t necessarily matter anymore, but the lesson they teach you is that you can get over them … and you can meet your dreams, wherever they may be.”
Tuka also asked the graduates to remember their parents, friends and families — all those who helped them on their paths to success — and to carry that spirit forward with them.
“Reflect upon this moment now and think about where you’ve been and where you want to go,” Tuka said. “You’re going to go on to do great things, no matter what you want to do.
“Never forget where you came from … and be good to everyone once you leave here.”
Teaching assistant Lynne Mattice addressed those in the graduating class of 17 who were in attendance.
“I want you all to close your eyes for a moment and focus on how you feel right now,” Mattice said. “That feeling is pride, and you’ve earned that. That feeling is accomplishment, and you’ve earned that, too. That feeling is strength, because no matter what life threw at you, you made it here, to this moment.”
Mattice encouraged graduates to believe in themselves, and move forward with confidence and conviction as they pursue their next steps in life.
Justice, in an email sent to the Daily News, stated she was extremely proud of the graduates, and lamented not being able to attend their commencement.
“These kids are a real testament to resiliency,” Justice wrote. “I am so proud of each of them.”
In a speech she had prepared for the occasion, Justice noted the strangeness of the 2019-20 school year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This has by far been the most unusual graduating class since our inception in 2015,” she wrote. “I have loved and been blessed by watching you each grow and mature on this journey. And for you accomplishing your goals of graduating high school. I am so very proud.”
Tuka underscored the fact that graduates’ post-high school lives would be filled with more personal responsibility and autonomy, but he said he and the rest of the educators at MCC were proud to see them off on the path to adulthood.
“It gives us so much joy to see you folks get through the last 13 years of education,” he said. “This is a big moment.”
One by one, students’ names were called and they walked from their seats to a small stage at the front of the parking lot area to retrieve their diplomas. Many received a handshake or a fist-bump from Jim Schulte, MCC school board president.
Once all the names had been called, the brief ceremony came to a close. Families cheered, car horns echoed and silly string flew as Tuka presented the Spartan Academy’s Class of 2020.