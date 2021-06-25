SCOTTVILLE — Nine seniors joined the ranks of Mason County Central High School’s graduates Friday during the annual Spartan Academy commencement.
The ceremony took place at A.O. Carlson Gym, where friends, family and school officials gathered to celebrate the newest class of academy graduates.
High-school principal Jeff Tuka said the
Spartan Academy was launched to help students who’ve struggled in typical classroom settings for various reasons. Through the academy, students work at their own pace to stay on top of their studies, and head teacher and program director Christina Justice helps them make sure they get the credits necessary to graduate.
It’s a non-traditional academic path, but, as Tuka pointed out, “Nothing about this year has been traditional,” with students of all types having to adapt and overcome challenges posed by the pandemic.
Tuka congratulated the graduates and commended them for putting in the hard work, even during hard times.
“I know that… especially with the year we’ve had… I know there are better things in store for you after tonight,” Tuka said. “As hard as it might have been…, at the end of something hard, there’s usually something great.
“You’ll go on to do great things, I promise you that.”
Justice, who was unable to attend the 2020 commencement ceremony, was back this year, beaming with pride at what her students had accomplished.
In another non-traditional move, Justice opted to focus on a slideshow presentation rather than a lengthy speech. She kept her comments brief when she addressed the class.
“Because each of you is so special to me and already knows my hopes for you; because our relationships will continue after we go back through those doors; and because you know you’ve already been adopted into the Spartan Academy Family, forever, this year, in lieu of a speech that you may never remember, I am ‘gifting’ you with a special slideshow presentation,” Justice said.
The lights dimmed, the music cued and the slideshow began, featuring photos of graduates — and some soon-to-be graduates who will turn their tassels in August — from childhood through senior year.
There were shouts and hollers of encouragement as students’ names and faces appeared on screen, and there were a few tears as well.
Justice said she was unbelievably proud of the resilience and fortitude demonstrated by this year’s class.
“I am so proud of these kids,” she told the Daily News. “When COVID hit, many took on jobs and worked crazy hours during the pandemic. These guys stepped up to the challenge, many held down full-time hours and stayed on track for this moment, graduation.”
Tuka and Justice were joined on stage by MCC guidance counselor Joan Vidac and Board of Education President Jim Schulte. After the presentation, the graduates walked up, one by one, to the front of the gym. They shook hands with Schulte, retrieved their diplomas from Tuka and Vidac, and got a quick hug from Justice while their peers and families applauded.
This year’s Spartan Academy graduates were Edward Allen Anderson; Harley Bunting, Maysi Cole, Lillian Dow, Dominic Fisk, Alyssa Harvey, Diego Miranda, Mayson Rouse and Kade Stokes.