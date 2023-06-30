SCOTTVILLE — “Go make a legacy.”
Those were the parting words of teacher Christina Justice during Mason County Central’s commencement ceremony for graduates of the Spartan Academy program.
The academy — created in 2015 to help students at risk of not graduating get on back on the path toward a diploma — might offer some extra assistance, but it’s “by no means a free pass,” according to high school principal Jeff Tuka.
Justice’s message of leaving a legacy was broadcast — literally — throughout A.O. Carlson Gymnasium as the closing portion of a slideshow to celebrate the 12 newly minted Spartans, nine of whom were present to receive their diplomas.
The message was signed, affectionately, “Mama J” — Justice’s nickname.
Tuka said during his address to the graduates that they’re well on their way to adulthood, having truly earned the state-endorsed diplomas in their hands. The diplomas that will lead them to enter the workforce, attend a trade school or enroll in a college or university.
It’s up to them, he said, adding that the grads “do not need us adults telling them what to do any longer.”
For the moment, though, the seniors were still a captive audience, Tuka said, joking that they “have to pay attention” to him, and to Justice, one more time.
Justice called the graduates “remarkable souls,” destined for success. She said she “can’t wait to see the amazing things you’re going to do.”
Tuka referred to the Spartan Academy as an exercise in “new beginnings.”
“Being a part of Spartan Academy, from the first moment, was a new beginning. Some new classmates, a new teacher, a new classroom,” Tuka said, adding that led the students to becoming high school graduates in the end.
He said graduates stand to see more fresh starts in the future, as “more opportunities and more open doors are on the way.”
He likened the path ahead to a movie, in which each graduate would be the “star.”
“You’re going to laugh until you have tears in your eyes. You’re going to have sadness that will bring tears to your eyes. You’re going to meet and get to know every character in that movie of life,” Tuka said. “You’re going to have big decisions to make. You’re probably going to have children and be sitting in the seats of your parents at their graduations.”
That’s a lot to digest, but Tuka urged students to “have no fear” of what life has in store.
“The best advice we can give our new graduates is to welcome the new beginnings,” he said. “Take risks if they help you achieve your goals and dreams.”
He closed by thanking graduates and their families for letting MCC’s educators be a part of their paths to progress.
“We’re proud of you,” Tuka said. “Congratulations, and thank you all.”