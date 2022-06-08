SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central is rethinking its approach to discipline, taking mental health into consideration in an effort to make punishment a last resort.
The work is well underway at Scottville Elementary, where student success specialist Ann Greiner oversees the Spartan Room, a quiet space where kids can go to decompress for 10- to 15-minute periods if they’re experiencing anxiety, stress or fallout from some form of trauma. It’s a way to preclude disciplinary measures using trauma-informed and social-emotional learning practices.
Now wrapping up its first full year, the Spartan Room is seeing increased student turnout and having a positive impact, according to Principal Chris Etchison.
Greiner and Etchison spoke to the Daily News on Tuesday about the origins of the Spartan Room and how it’s being used to curb disciplinary action at Scottville Elementary.
“It really came about when we started doing a lot more trauma training (in 2019 with the West Shore Educational Service District),” Greiner said, adding that a key component is students’ “stress-tolerance window,” a threshold for the amount of stress they can take in a given day.
“We have a significant amount of students impacted by trauma, and when they come in, their stress-tolerance window is very short,” she said. “This room is really to help students come and really de-stress, and learn some calming strategies, some coping strategies and a whole variety of social skills, really.”
The room features a “calming corner,” soothing colors on the walls, gentle music, coloring books, PlayDough, Lego toys and various other activities to help kids reset. Students are encouraged to self-monitor and self-regulate. They can identify their own feelings on a kind of mood board that runs the gamut from blue, which indicates needing rest or feeling sick or sad, to red, which indicates anger, fear and frustration. There are yellow and green zones, too, which represent feeling anxious and overly excited, or calm and happy, respectively.
About 30 students access the room in a given day, and throughout the year there have been thousands of visits, with a monthly high of 839 in April.
“I don’t know what we’d do without it,” Etchison said.
Etchison added that the main goal is to give students the tools they need to both avoid getting in trouble and to get more out of their time in the classroom, while also giving educators an option other than discipline for when a student is experiencing stress that might lead to acting out.
“We don’t want to teach them that they need to get in trouble to get something they need,” Etchison said. “If that stress-tolerance window shatters, they have to go to the office. … But if we’re able, ideally, we’d get them in here first.”
On Tuesday, three second-graders flocked into the room around 1 p.m., quickly making for the blue hammock in the middle of the room, the coloring supplies and more. One of the second-graders, Beau Skinner, said he enjoys coming to the room to learn.
Kamden Bensoncarney said the hammock is his favorite part of the room.
Some students with special needs, such as those on the autism spectrum, will use the room as a “transition” from the playground to the classroom. Those students, Greiner said, might use the room multiple times per day, but most students who utilize the Spartan Room only do so once in a school day.
Students can either ask a teacher for some time in the Spartan Room themselves, or teachers will “notice the student start to get a little wound up, and ask them to come in here and take a break,” Greiner said.
It’s meant to be a proactive, preventive measure to avoid getting into trouble, “because once they’re in trouble, they do go to the office.”
It’s not always trauma at play, Greiner said; some kids have separation anxiety, struggling to say goodbye to parents at the door. She said the room has been helpful in giving those kids a safe and calming space to reset before heading to their first class.
Scottville Elementary is just the start of MCC’s efforts to introduce more trauma-informed practices in education. Additional social-emotional learning programs are coming to the school next year, and Greiner said the district is piloting new social-emotional learning curriculum for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. The Upper Elementary is in the process of launching a similar room, though Greiner isn’t sure if that will be up and running by the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Something will be in the works at the high school at some point, too.
“We’re definitely looking at expanding throughout the district,” Etchison said.
Etchison didn’t have any hard data on how the presence of the Spartan Room has directly affected office visits, but he said “in theory, it definitely decreases the amount of disciplinary (action) we have,” adding that the school district is just starting to really dig into the statistics regarding the Spartan Room as its first full year comes to a close.