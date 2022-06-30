PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Hundreds of horses were brought to the Mason County Fairgrounds Tuesday, and started filling the horse arena on Wednesday, as The Michigan Quarterhorse Association’s Spartan Spectacular got underway in earnest.
The Spartan Spectacular continues through Friday, and the Harbor Classic, also run by the MQHA, starts next week, making for a two-week stay in Ludington for many participants.
It’s a win-win for both the horse association and the Western Michigan Fair Association, according to WMFA spokesperson Marcia Hansen.
“It’s a wonderful use of a great fairgrounds,” Hansen told the Daily News Wednesday. “This is county property and our volunteer board is charged with maintaining this. So for us, as a board, it gives us additional income to be able to do the things that we’re doing.”
Hansen said the exhibitors who bring their steeds to the fairgrounds not only help out the WMFA, they also give the local economy a boost.
“This group comes and spends two weeks, and it’s a source of pride for our community. But then these people of course go into the community and spend money as well,” she said.
“This is a small fairgrounds in the grand scheme of things, but we’re highly regarded. And that’s the goal — to make this 61 acres a piece of property that everyone has a great deal of pride in locally, but also, these people want to come and enjoy our area.”
MQHA President Barb Foster said the association appreciates many things about the fairgrounds and the WMFA.
“Mostly it’s the facility and the (Mason County Fairgrounds) staff,” she said. “They’re great people.”
Horse show participants and organizers have also found a lot to love about Ludington in the 25 to 30 years the show has come to the area. The events are scheduled to wrap up around 6 p.m. each day so participants can enjoy the local sights and visit their favorite spots.
“This is a vacation area,” Foster said. “You’ve got the beach, the great restaurants downtown, the lake, the fireworks on the Fourth of July. … We get done early so people can enjoy these things.”
One of the exhibitors who spoke highly of the fairgrounds was Mary Robertson of Ann Arbor, who’s been showing horses with her husband, Tom, and Robertson’s Quarterhorses, for about 45 years.
Robertson was on hand Wednesday, and chimed in about the fairgrounds and how much she appreciates it as a destination location.
She said she can’t quite remember how long she and her husband have been participating in the Spartan Spectacular, but she joked that it feels like they’ve been doing it “since the beginning of time.”
“We love to come up here,” Robertson said. “We don’t show outdoors very often, so it’s a nice change to be able to show outdoors in the summer and enjoy it here.”
She added that she and her husband have clients from “all over the country” who flock to Ludington to see their horses shown at the fairgrounds.
Robertson said she’ll be back for the Harbor Classic next week.
Exhibitors were participating in trail competitions early Wednesday afternoon, according to Trish Schmahl of TNT Events, which organizes equine showcases for the MQHA.
“They have different obstacles they have to maneuver through — a pattern that’s been set up,” she said. “Then we have a number of different pattern classes and some that we call rail work, where they’re riding around the rail and being judged that way.”
The Spartan Spectacular continues with events today and Friday.
The Harbor Classic starts on Sunday and continues through Saturday, July 9.