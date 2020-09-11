It’s something, and it is better than nothing.
Spartan West Bowling Center in Amber Township reopened for bowling after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed executive orders permitting bowling centers across the state to do so. There are several restrictions, the biggest of which is that the capacity limit is 25 percent of the total occupancy limits.
Spartan West owner Donn Slimmen said the next task is convincing some of those long-time bowlers to return.
“The problem we’re having right now is people are afraid to come out in public,” he said Thursday. “We’re trying to get our leagues going. There’s no reason for them not to bowl, but we’re having a hard time organizing the leagues.”
Slimmen said the women’s league the center hosts had no issues getting organized. Other leagues are having trouble getting bowlers, and the weekend mixed league is needing to be put together by the bowling center rather than typically through the league secretary.
Bowling, in general, has seen fewer league bowlers in the past few years, Slimmen said, but he said he’s seen an increase the past few years in the casual, non-league bowlers. The COVID-19 pandemic has made some apprehensive about returning to league play this year.
Slimmen said previously that if the restrictions weren’t lifted by Whitmer, the bowling center would have closed. He is glad that many of the league bowlers are returning, but it’s not back 100 percent from before the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re still on that lifeline,” he said.
Having the leagues starting up gives the bowling center a guaranteed income to hold it over somewhat into the late fall and early winter. Slimmen said after the weather turns and people are finished with hunting season or getting ready for the months ahead, that is when the more casual bowlers and families start to come back.
“This has normally been a really slow time of the year,” he said. “We just have to get the kids to come back. We have to have the parents to allow the kids to come back and do the cosmic bowling and all of the things that we do.”
Slimmen said Spartan West is spacing out groups from each other, folks are asked to wear masks to and from the bathroom or the service counter.
“We’ll go every-other lane, and keep spacing people apart, the same as what we do with the restaurant (Beamer’s Restaurant),” he said. “For league play, we’re asking that everyone who enters to have a mask on, and when you get to the league table, you can take (the mask) off. You can have it off on your approach (to the lane with the ball). When you have to go to the bathroom or go to the bar… or the video game room, you’ll have to have it on.”
In the meantime, Slimmen said the bowling center is hanging in there as best as it can.
“I just pray every night that things turn out,” he said.