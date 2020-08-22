Spartan West Bowling Center owner Donn Slimmen and other bowling center owners are withdrawing their federal lawsuit against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel because of negotiations between the parties, Slimmen said Friday.
Slimmen and four other bowling center owners, along with the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, filed a lawsuit against Whitmer and Nessel on Aug. 6 in U.S. District Court in Grand Rapids, in an effort to kickstart reopening for bowling throughout the state.
Slimmen said the attorneys in the matter agreed to withdraw the suit if Whitmer works to schedule a time to meet with the owners to discuss reopening.
“The governor and attorney general have to come up with a date to meet with us by Wednesday (Aug. 26),” Slimmen said.
If a meeting between the two sides to negotiate and discuss the closing of bowling centers isn’t scheduled by Wednesday, Slimmen said the lawsuit will be refiled and an injunction will again be sought.
Bowling centers and other businesses statewide were closed in March as a result of Whitmer’s executive orders meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 as the pandemic swept across the country and into Michigan.
In the months since, some businesses and areas of the state were reopened due to diminishing risk of contracting the disease in those regions and in certain businesses.
Bowling centers have remained closed in all but two regions of the state, and all five of the bowling centers involved in the suit have had their lanes closed since the initial orders in March.
“I hope, I hope that our executive orders will change and the governor can get together so everybody can open up. I’m crossing my fingers and I’m crossing my toes,” Slimmen said. “She’s opened some things up and re-closed them. It’s gotten to the point where you don’t trust her.”
Slimmen said he watched Whitmer’s update on the pandemic on Thursday, and she addressed looking at various businesses that have remained closed since March, including movie theaters, gyms and indoor pools.
“She said she is going to be looking at more places,” Slimmen said. “We saw on a Facebook page that she is looking at bowling centers and gyms. It gives us hope that it’s going to go somewhere.”
However, if a day and time isn’t set to negotiate a path forward for bowling centers, Slimmen said the centers will file the suit again.
Beamer’s Restaurant, which is connected to Spartan West, has been open on Fridays only, but money is still being lost. Slimmen said the need to reopen the bowling lanes has become pressing.
“We need to open,” he said.