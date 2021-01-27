Spartan West Bowling Center owner Donn Slimmen is taking on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in U.S. District Court again, and this time he’s partnered with a few other bowling centers and a rollerskating rink.
Slimmen said he volunteered to be in the lawsuit that was coordinated by the Independent Bowling and Entertainment Centers Association. They hired Kallman Legal Group — the same attorneys that fought for Owosso barber Karl Manke in Manke’s suit to against the state.
“I just happened to be one of the proprietors that volunteered to be in the lawsuit,” Slimmen said. “They tried to pick centers from all over the place.”
Slimmen and his co-plaintiffs are suing Whitmer; Robert Gordon, the now-former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services; and MDHHS itself, saying that the state government “deprived plaintiffs of their property without just compensation,” according to the complaint filed in federal court in Grand Rapids.
“Basically, we’re suing under the Fifth Amendment,” Slimmen said. “It goes back to if the state wants to build a highway through your property and they want to take your house. They have to pay you compensation for that. We’re suing because the state is not allowing us to open or not allowing us to open our business in a way we want. We’re suing them for compensation for the moneys that we lost.”
Bobby Leddy, deputy press secretary for Whitmer, declined to comment to the Daily News other than to say it is their practice not to comment on any pending or ongoing litigation.
Slimmen previously was a part of a federal lawsuit against Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel that was filed in August 2020 with other bowling centers from around the state because they were closed under executive orders by the governor. But that lawsuit — backed by the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan — was dropped by Slimmen and the other plaintiffs later that month. That lawsuit sought to reopen the bowling centers, as other businesses that were deemed “non-essential” were opened but the centers were not.
The new lawsuit seeks compensation for lost earnings from either being completely shut down by the state or having business limited by the state through the emergency orders of MDHHS.
“It’s going to be for everything,” Slimmen said. “Even though we’re open, the restaurant isn’t open (for dining in until Feb. 1). We’re still not making any money.”
Slimmen’s business is joined by Roll Haven Skating Center in Genesee County, Royal Scott Golf & Bowl in Clint County, Newaygo County’s Fremont Lanes and Spectrum Lanes & Woody’s Press Box.
Slimmen said he could receive $25 to $30 for bowling on a given outing from a pair of couples. However, an evening of bowling before the pandemic could net a receipt of nearly $150 as bowlers purchased food and drinks. He said he could compare how the bowling center did for the past two years before COVID-19 and during the pandemic to show the differences.
“Two years ago, we sold $120,000 worth of food,” he said. “Last year, we did about $35,000 being (completely) open in January, February and part of March.”
According to the complaint, Slimmen employed 12 people with annual revenues of approximately $460,000 before the initial shutdown in March.
Spartan West and other bowling centers re-opened in September 2020 with measures in place to combat the spread of COVID-19. Last November, when cases of COVID-19 began to spike, bowling centers were closed again under a “pause” from MDHHS. That pause concluded in late December, but food still could not be ordered.
“Bowling is probably at 35 percent of what we did for the last two years,” Slimmen said. “People want to bowl, and you give them a lane, and the next thing you know, they want to get a pitcher of beer. Or they want food. Or they even want water. And we have to say, ‘No.’ We end up with a $25 revenue spurt instead of $125 of $150. Because they can’t have anything, they leave.”
Beamer’s Restaurant, which is a part of the bowling center, has been offering takeout orders, and Slimmen said he intends to have in-person dining at 25-percent capacity when he can, on Feb. 1.
Slimmen said he’s helped to support the community over the years through donations of games, dinners, bowling and more.
“I really appreciate the community. We support the community big time,” he said. “We throw in games of bowling for fundraisers. If somebody has leukemia, we throw in a bowling ball for a benefit. We throw in three or four fish fries (for other fundraisers). We support the community big-time. With us being locked up and closed, the community hasn’t had the opportunity to support us. They have no choice.”
He added later, “I know the community will support me, but I have to be open to be supported.”