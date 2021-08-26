ABOARD THE SS BADGER — Mason County Central’s cross country teams enjoyed their ride aboard the SS Badger Thursday morning ahead of running in an invitational in Two Rivers, Wisconsin.
Some of the Spartans were first-time passengers on the National Historic Landmark, while others have enjoyed the voyage before.
For the first-timers, like MCC runner Mia Sterley, there were some surprises.
“I didn’t know there were so many things to do on the boat,” Sterley said.
Lily Stone said she spent some time playing Badger Bingo, then had a good time watching a movie in the theater part of the ship.
Braylin Thurow said he’s been on the Badger a handful of times, the last time five years ago.
“I don’t know if I’ve been on it when it’s been this rough,” Thurow said.
The boat did sway some as it pushed across Lake Michigan. The fog that was in Ludington gave away to sunny skies with about an hour remaining on the Spartans’ journey to Wisconsin.
The team is the first-ever school sports team to make the journey from Ludington via car ferry to Wisconsin to compete in a varsity sporting event. Ludington’s boys soccer junior varsity and varsity teams are making the journey to Manitowoc to play a pair of games Friday evening.
Coach Ed Sanders previously told the Daily News that the plan for his program going forward is to make the journey to Two Rivers an annual event.
The Spartans were scheduled to run in the Two Rivers Invitational against schools of all sizes — 12 in all.
The Spartans plan to board the Badger Friday afternoon in Manitowoc to return to Michigan. Their schedule takes them to Benzie Central for the 67-school Pete Moss Invitational on Saturday.
The members of the Spartans’ cross country team, their coaches and a handful of parents were near the bow as the carferry left its dock Thursday morning in Ludington.
When the horn sounded to start the journey, some of the members jumped — they were pretty close to the horn itself. They waved to well-wishers — some of whom were parents seeing their kids off.
“Have fun! Good luck! No boys!,” one mom called out from the channel near the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
After waving to well-wishers along the channel and near the lighthouse, the runners fanned out across the ship to check out the surroundings they for the four-hour journey to Manitowoc.
Todd “Scoop” Hansen, the Badger’s entertainment director, had a good time with the members of the team. Asher Johnson was the second winner of Badger Bingo for the day as members of the team filled in the lower deck of the ship.
Some members of the team sat at tables while others were sat on the floor, searching for each number called between Hansen’s jokes.
AshlynRose Kelley and Nathan Adams were two of three people who won prizes in the Badger Bingo, too.
A familiar face was also aboard the Badger. Patrick Nelson, the Spartans’ boys track coach, works for the company. He welcomed his fellow Spartans to the pilot house where the runners were allowed to take a look at the ship’s wheel and take photos.
When the Spartans arrived in Manitowoc, they walked from the dock to the hotel they were staying in the downtown area of the city.
Before leaving the dock, though, Nelson rooted on the Spartans, and several passengers wished them luck at their meet.
They ate lunch then boarded buses provided by Two Rivers Public Schools to take them the 8 1/2 miles from Manitowoc to Two Rivers.
The meet was the team’s first of the season after two and a half weeks of training.