SCOTTVILLE — The dark clouds and chilly winds had cleared, revealing sun, sky and lots of blue and gold in time for Mason County Central’s graduation on Friday.
The ceremony brought a conclusion to another year in the shadow of a global pandemic, but the consensus, as reflected in the comments of students and staff alike, was that MCC’s graduates had persevered.
Seventy Spartans tossed their caps and walked out into the world following the outdoor commencement at Spartan Community Field. The setting was not quite traditional, but it was closer than it was in 2020, when graduates’ friends and families were confined to their vehicles in the high school parking lot.
This year, with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, seniors were able to sit together on the field, mask-free. Loved ones and well-wishers gathered on the bleachers overlooking the stage, cheering on the blue-and-gold-clad graduates as they received their diplomas.
“I’m glad we’re here, outside, without a mask,” Superintendent Jeff Mount said, choking up briefly at the realization that he was seeing many of the students’ faces for the first time in a year or longer.
High School Principal Jeff Tuka stressed that Friday’s event was, despite the challenges of the year, still a celebration.
“Our seniors have been through a lot… but not even COVID could stop you from getting to this point,” Tuka said.
Student officers Gage Tyron, treasurer, and Jackson Kimes, secretary, addressed the class, reflecting on a year marked by quarantines, cases, cohorts and face coverings.
“We can all agree that this time is like no other, with complications and an absence of normality,” Tyron said. “However… it is (during) these challenges that we push ourselves toward greatness.”
“We chose to improvise and adapt,” Kimes added, saying that he believed the unfortunate times were simply obstacles to be overcome.
That sentiment, Kimes said, was in keeping with the class motto: “Being challenged in life is inevitable; being defeated is optional.”
Ryland Gigante, class president, and Ethan Johnson, vice president, said words of thanks to parents and families. They addressed the non-traditional ceremony, too, and Johnson said it was “an unusual end to an unusual year.”
“This may not be the graduation we had envisioned, but it’s nothing we can’t handle,” he said.
Gigante encouraged graduates to take to heart the lessons learned through the year’s obstacles and triumphs.
“Don’t be scared of challenges, but look at them as chances for future success,” he said.
During his class address, Mount commended the seniors on their fortitude.
“You endured a global pandemic, all the while still taking on everyday life challenges like a senior year in high school,” he said.
The year offered opportunities as well as challenges, Mount said. He added that he hopes graduates apply the lessons of resilience and fortitude to the days ahead.
“This past year has taught you to persevere against great odds and fight through your fears and anxiety to reach this special day. As for your future, nobody really knows what lies ahead, but please know that you could be just one moment away from a life-changing breakthrough… And that, Class of 2021, is why you keep going,” Mount said. “When you encounter adversity, when you fall down — or worse, get knocked down — get back up, brush yourself off and persevere.”
He said it again and again — “Get up,” each time stressing that, when challenges are faced in life, it’s crucial to do just that.
“Because the truth is, those things that hurt the most teach us life’s greatest lessons,” he said.
Mount encouraged graduates to choose love over hate, to be trustworthy and loyal, to be steadfast in setting and achieving realistic goals, and to greet the rest of life’s challenges with the spirit of the school’s namesake.
“When you walk off this stage with your diploma in hand, take that first step toward success knowing full well there will be hurdles to overcome and mountains to climb; but with a loving heart, a positive attitude and Spartan determination you will reach the summit,” he said. “Class of 2021, you have everything it takes to be a success in this world, to make a difference, to live happily, to love and be loved by others.
“May you go forth with the intentions of becoming a complete person — one with unswerving integrity, pulsating energy and rugged determination — the Spartan way.”
Guidance counselor Joan Vidac also acknowledged the difficulties of the year, but congratulated graduates for their achievements in preparing for the future. She noted that the Class of 2021 had earned a combined total of nearly $750,000 in scholarship funds for college.
Vidac said 21 percent of graduates are heading off to four-year colleges or universities; 41 percent will be attending two-year colleges; 37 percent will be entering the workforce directly; and 1 percent will go into the military.
“I have no doubt that each of you will be prosperous in these endeavors and I look forward to hearing about your continued accomplishments,” she said. “Each of you has worked hard for this moment and I have no doubt you will be successful in each of the paths you choose to take.”
The graduates themselves expressed relief to be done with high school but pride at what the class accomplished and overcame.
“We lost a lot of things, like our prom obviously, but we made the best of it,” said Elijah Kmiecik.
Kmiecik said he was very glad the class rallied to have the ceremony in the field rather than in the parking lot, as it made for a better setting. He said graduates had to “ask the right people” and get school board approval to secure the spot.
It was hard to get, but it was worth it in the end.
“The field was great,” he said. “It went by smooth, our classmates had good speeches, and it was good.”
Peighton Scott again emphasized the determination of the class, when summarizing what it was like to graduate in the era of COVID-19.
“I think we all thought it was going to be tough, but we persevered and got through it, and now — we’re done,” she said, with joyful shouts booming behind her from the Spartan Community Field parking lot.
The commencement concluded with music from the MCC band, led by director Tom Thomas, and hoots and hollers of joy as graduates made their way to the parking lot to take part in a parade through Scottville.