Waves could be heard crashing on the shore in between patriotic songs blaring on the speakers at Stearns Park on Monday during the Memorial Day services hosted by the Mason County Allied Veterans Council.
Families gathered, some sitting in lawn chairs while others stood or leaned against trees, to honor and remember the service members of Mason County who gave their lives for their country.
The American Legion Post 76 arrived in a red cart with a red, white and blue roof. All the wars Mason County residents have fought in were painted on a board hanging from the cart. As the veterans made their way into the crowd and began chatting with other attendees, the Honor Guard lined up with their rifles, dressed in black uniforms with yellow ties.
Many attendees began chatting and catching up with friends as the crowd waited for the services to begin. Serra Saxton, a Ludington resident, waited with her children under the shade of a tree.
“Today is for those who died serving our country,” Saxton said. “Thanking them for making the ultimate sacrifice.”
Saxton said it’s a very important day, and it’s especially important to teach young children what the day is really for.
And learn they did from retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. John Cotten, veterans service officer for Mason County and the speaker for Monday’s services. Cotten served in the army for 20 years before retiring to Mason County. He continued his work with the military and veterans following his retirement as VSO.
Cotten began his speech with a story from March 30, 2004. On this day, he was stationed in Ramadi, Iraq, and was part of a convoy attending a weekly meeting for executive officers. On the way, the group was rerouted due to an improvised explosive device found on their usual route. Marines would conduct a controlled detonation of the device while the convoy took an alternate route.
After their detour through a bad neighborhood of Ramadi, they were back on the normal route. As they passed a small patrol of Marines, Cotten waved and the marines smiled and waved back. A half a mile up the road they stopped and when Cotten exited the vehicle he saw and heard a large explosion. At first, the group thought it was the controlled detonation that had rerouted them earlier.
“We thought wrong,” Cotten said.
They raced back towards the patrol they had just seen. They set up security and Cotten began walking up the road.
“(I was) thinking to myself, ‘I do not want to see it’ and now I will never unsee it,” Cotten said.
Human tissue and blood was scattered across the pavement. There was a headless torso on the side of the road. Maj. Steve Wright helped Cotten place the torso in a body bag. The body was Lance Cpl. William J. Wiscowiche.
While they brought the body bag over to the medic helicopter, another Marine was being loaded on. He had a 4-inch piece of shrapnel in his head.
“He was not making a whimper,” Cotten said. “I found out later he survived his injuries. Men do not come tougher than this.”
Cotten stopped attending memorial services for soldiers earlier that year, as making himself busy with work was his way of getting through that 13 month deployment. However, he did attend the memorial service for Wiscowiche, who was killed during a sweep for roadside bombs.
“A man who could smile and wave at a passing American in one of the most dangerous areas of the planet in March of 2004 certainly deserved a final salute from an army major,” Cotten said.
Memorial Day is the official day for remembering the men and women who died while serving the country, but Cotten lives it every day. Not a day passes he doesn’t think about Wiscowiche, he said.
Cotten uses Memorial Day to pay homage to all the veterans gone before him that shaped him into the man he is, including his father and father-in-law, World War II and Korean War veterans.
“I do not mourn their loss but consider myself lucky to have been associated with them,” he said. “Men who at a young age gave the American people a blank check for up to and including their lives.”
He concluded by discussing that, while many will say Memorial Day has lost its meaning and is simply a day for government employees to enjoy a barbecue by the lake, he knows that the veterans who went before him “would tell us to cherish and appreciate each moment we have with the people we love. If that involves a barbecue and some paid time off, so be it.”
The LHS band then played a tribute to the armed forces, a medley of each branch’s song. Veterans stood as their branch’s song was played.
The services included a wreath laying ceremony in which wreaths are laid for each conflict that Mason County residents have fought in. The wreaths were placed on Ludington’s Veteran Mall Monument.
The Civil War wreath was placed by Jimmy Newkirk, World War I by American Legion Commander and Navy veteran Mike Kuhn, World War II by Jack Bauknecht, Korean War by Nick Matiash, Vietnam War by Buzzy Lowe, Persian Gulf by Navy veteran Steve Iteen, and the War on Terror by Army veterans Eric Lund (Afghanistan) and Tad Reed (Afghanistan and Iraq).
The World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War and War on Terror wreaths were laid by veterans of those wars. A wreath was laid for the gold star families as well — those families left behind when a service member is killed. This wreath was placed by Chuck Lange, the brother of Richard Lange who was killed in action in Vietnam.
Lastly, a wreath was laid by Paul Schroeder to honor prisoners of war and missing in action soldiers. This wreath is in memory of Jim Nelson, Mason County’s only missing in action service member, whose helicopter was lost in the South China Sea in 1967.
The ceremony concluded with a prayer from Pastor John Brown who paid tribute to the “honored and valiant departed comrades.”
“Let us always honor the memory of those brave soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice so that we may experience freedom in a country that is truly free,” Brown said.
The American flag was raised to full staff just before noon and many families made their way back to their cars or to the beach to watch the waves.
Mike Chambers, a Marine and Vietnam veteran, said Brown and Cotten summed up the meaning of Memorial Day perfectly. While many people may not know the true meaning of the day, attending services like these will help them to understand.
“A lot of people, they don’t understand that kind of stuff,” he said. “Maybe at something like this, it will hit home a little bit.”
Steve Mosier, a Vietnam veteran, said it was nice to see the community show its support. He also believes it’s good for the school and the youth to show their support through organizations like the marching band, boy scouts and girl scouts.
He pointed to his Vietnam veteran cap and said, “Back in the ‘80s, like the Fourth of July parades and things like that, you wouldn’t see these. You were ashamed to wear them. People didn’t appreciate the service.”
Kathy Calabretta of Ludington got choked up talking about the importance of Memorial Day and everything the city does to celebrate it.
“Ludington does an outstanding job at remembering our veterans,” she said. “It’s a very important day to realize how precious each person is. You should never take people for granted.”