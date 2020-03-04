Shandy Longcore, Founder of Embracing Imperfections has been sponsored by Spectrum Health and the Leeward Initiative to share her personal story with Ludington Area Schools students on Monday, March 9.
She will present at O.J. DeJonge Middle School at 7:50 a.m., and at Peterson Auditorium at 9:18 a.m.
Longcore grew up in a quaint small town in northwest Lower Michigan, the daughter of two loving parents who never saw the day coming when she would retreat into the basement of their home and try to kill herself at the age of 10.
Against all odds, she survived. A story in the town paper reported it an accidental shooting. Shandy knew better, and as suicide became talked about more openly, began to share the truth, a little at a time.
Today, she walks a stage, looking to share her story with whomever it might help. She figured she’d educate a few people along the way. What she didn’t expect is that she’s learning just as much — about how many people are hurting, and about the degree to which suicide is avoided in discussions.
With self-deprecating humor and an infectious laugh that reveals a joyful heart, Longcore traded in her corporate job for a microphone and a place to make a stand.
A graduate of Kalkaska High School and Aquinas College, Shandy starred in track and basketball at both schools. She was soaring as director of a premier health club facility in West Michigan when she finally figured out that her true calling meant telling her story, and listening to those of others.
“I want to be a catalyst for change, and for the stigmas attached to mental health,” Longcore said. “Life is precious and too short as it is. We need to work together to find meaning in the everyday, and elevate living to the state of grace that it deserves
“I’ll go wherever and whenever to tell my story if it helps even one person talk themselves out of suicide, it will be worth it.”
Shandy can be reached for speaking engagements at www.embracingimperfections.org.