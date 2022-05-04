Special Consensus, a Grammy-nominated, internationally known, near-50-year bluegrass institution is bringing its multifaceted approach to the genre to Ludington.
The band will take the stage at 7 p.m. Saturday in the performance hall at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts.
Greg Cahill, founding member and last of the band’s original lineup, told the Daily News that concertgoers can expect “just plain fun,” regardless of their familiarity with bluegrass.
“That’s the main thing,” Cahill said. “It’s a fun kind of music.”
Saturday marks the band’s first stop in Ludington, and though the members haven’t been to the area, Cahill, at least, has some connection with it.
Early on in the band’s lifespan, he said the band jammed with a few musicians who hailed from the Mason County area. When the group’s promoter mentioned LACA as a potential tour stop, Cahill thought back to those early days, got a bit wistful, and decided to make the trip.
Special Consensus currently consists of Cahill on banjo, jazz bassist Dan Eubanks on bass, Greg Blake on guitar and Michael Prewitt on mandolin. Members come from Kentucky, Nashville, Kansas City and Cahill’s hometown of Chicago. The Windy City is central to the group’s sound, presence, history and identity.
When the band first formed, Cahill said people were skeptical that a Chicago band could play authentic bluegrass. The band knew better, and on their most recent record, “Chicago Barn Dance,” they sought to set the record straight.
“Promoters would tell us, ‘You can’t play bluegrass in Chicago,’” Cahill said, “so all the songs on the ‘Chicago Barn Dance’ album are (bluegrass songs) written by people who are either born here, from here or have something to do with the city of Chicago.”
The title of the record is an homage to the city’s bluegrass legacy, too: “Chicago Barn Dance” was a radio special that preceded and influenced “The Grand Ole Opry.”
Cahill said the band sticks to a bluegrass sound, but also incorporates elements that will appeal to those who are new to the genre, or simply interested in learning more about it.
“We love traditional bluegrass, but we try to do songs from other genres that people will recognize,” he said. “We don’t do a lot of traditional standards because we try to do our own music, but it still has a traditional feel.”
In addition to bluegrass, Cahill said Saturday’s concert will likely feature “a little bit of swing,” and an a cappella gospel tune, which the band members “always throw into our sets.”
Cahill said the show will have up-tempo moments, a few slower songs, an instrumental and some swing — with a few “blisteringly fast” bluegrass tunes, to boot.
Cahill said the band is likely already known to big bluegrass fans due to its national and international touring, recognition on awards circuits, and the nearly five decades it’s been around. But he hopes some newcomers to the genre will turn out on Saturday.
“Hopefully everyone will leave smiling,” he said.
Tickets for the concert are available for $20 in advance, either at the arts center, 107 S. Harrison St., or online at Eventbrite.com. The cost at the door is $25.