PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — “This is our Disneyland,” shouted Tamla Ward James as she exited the Silver Streak with her son, Jerome at the midway Thursday.
Both with grins from ear-to-ear, and that was just the first ride of the day.
Jerome is non-verbal, according to James, so she has to monitor his social cues to see if he is enjoying the rides. To see him wearing that huge grin was all the validation she needed on Thursday.
On Thursday special-needs students from the West Shore Educational Service District were invited to the fairgrounds for a two hour period of fun reserved just for them which has become an annual event at the Western Michigan Fair in partnership with the midway provider T.J. Schmidt & Company rides.
“It is a fantastic event for these kids to have an opportunity to get to ride and participate at the fair,” said Jim Schnarre.
“It gives the kids a chance to just come down here and be themselves and not have to worry about intermingling with everybody else,” said Lane Dulin, who took part in the day with his daughter. “They do not have to wait in lines which can be a struggle for them at times.”
In those two hours, kids were going from riding on the Silver Streak to the Bumper Cars to the Merry-Go-Round to the Sizzler and back again.
Amy Mesyar, one of the supervisors for special education, said all of the West Shore ESD students were notified of the Special Kids Day and that includes the program in Mason, Lake and Oceans counties.
“The kids absolutely love this,” she said.
Mesyar said that the T.J. Schmidt employees are always great with the kids helping them on and off the rides.
“They are amazing with the students making sure they are comfortable (and) happy. If they get on a ride they do like they will stop it,” she said
To honor those employees for going above and beyond for our kids last year, Mesyar nominated T.J. Schmidt for the Make A Difference Award through the West Shore Education Service District.
The fair continues today with motocross in the grandstands, a children’s pedal pull and more 4-H showing and the midway opens at 3 p.m.