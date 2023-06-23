A vacant seat on the Scottville City Commission will have to be filled through a special election in November.
Officials are expected to formally call for an election and announce the availability of nominating petitions when the city commission meets at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The vacant one-year, partial-term commissioner at-large seat was previously held by Susan Evans until her May 8 resignation.
The city did not receive any applications or letters of interest from prospective candidates, and the 30-day window for filling the position, established by charter, lapsed without any applicants stepping forward, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk.
As a result, the issue needs to be determined at the polls by city voters on Nov. 7.
Only Scottville residents who are registered to vote in the city are eligible for the position.
Eligible candidates who wish to run for the position must collect at least 20 signatures of support from city residents and turn in their petition forms at City Hall no later than 4 p.m. Monday, July 17.
DDA SCULPTURE CONTRACT
The city will consider approving a contract between the Downtown Development Authority and local artist Harold Cronk’s Rebel Forge LLC for the design and construction of a sculpture.
The sculpture is part of a larger planned renovation of the Scottville Optimist Hall building and grounds, dubbed the Optimist Park and Sculpture Project at the DDA-owned Green Street property.
The contract before the city calls for a “three-dimensional representation of Scottville’s connection to forestry, agriculture, the P.M. River and the Scottville Clown Band.”
The total cost would be $110,000, paid in stages: $55,000 upon execution of the contract; $42,000 upon the completion of the sculpture; and $12,500 upon final installation, which is targeted for September 2026.
Funds will come from a $179,704 grant the DDA received in 2022 from The Right Place in collaboration with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
The grant has to be spent by 2026, according to Newkirk.
DDA chair Joe Knowles said the contract with Cronk would guarantee an installation by 2026, but the hope is to have it in place by summer 2025.
Knowles said it’s “super exciting” to be moving forward with this portion of the Optimist project, and to finally see a “culmination of all the work” coming into focus.
“This will be a big step,” Knowles said, though he added that fundraising still needs to be done for the project’s first phase, which consists of building upgrades to Optimist Hall itself.
The park project has been in the works since 2021, following the DDA’s purchase of the Optimist Hall building and grounds from the Scottville Optimist Club in 2020.
Cronk has been interested in bringing a sculpture to the spot since 2017, when he announced plans to develop a piece titled “Forward March,” commemorating the Scottville Clown Band and getting the city on the Mason County Sculpture Trail.
Also on Monday, the city will consider making various amendments to its budget, including the general fund revenues and expenditures, the major street fund and local street fund, among others.