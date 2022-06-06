Hundreds of students were served up a hot meal on Monday, not by the normal lunch room staff at O.J. DeJonge Middle School but by officers Austin Morris and Ludington Police Chief Tim Kozal.
The middle school has been serving around 285 hot meals, according to Food Service Director, Caryn Elam.
“This is a great opportunity for the students to see the officers in a different light,” she said.
Elam said that Morris, the school’s resource officer, came to her to ask if there were opportunities to help in the lunchroom.
Morris believes it is important to have good relationships with the students and staff.
“For us to get law enforcement into the schools and be able to work with both staff and students to let them see us in a different light is a positive situation for us and it gives us a chance to see some of our local kids,” he said.
Morris feels it is important to have other members of the police department to come into the school and work with the students.
“We have been working with not only the Ludington Police Department, but the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and state police across the schools for all sorts of different reasons. It has been a positive thing for us,” he said. “I think a lot of these kids have seen something a little different this year, and it has been more of a law enforcement presence throughout all of the schools.”
Morris feels it has been a positive influence.
“We are not only here for negative things,” Morris said. “Sometimes we are just making sure that our guys are getting to know our students and our schools.”
Kozal and Morris were having fun with the students asking them all kinds of questions from how their day was going to solving math problems.
“We kept the questions light because the students are working on getting to know us,” Morris said.
Monday was the second to last day of hot lunch for the 2021-2022 school year.