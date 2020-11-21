The Mason County Board of Commissioners will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Mason County Airport for a special meeting to approve a revised 2020 Apportionment Report.
The report is prepared out of the county’s equalization department, and it contains the millage rates and tax levies for all governmental units in the county.
The board will consider the report, and if it is not approved, each unit that levies property tax in Mason County will be unable to do so, according to a memo from Mason County Equalization Director Anthony Meyaard that is a part of the report.
The report is the only item on the agenda.