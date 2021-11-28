The West Shore Educational Service District Board of Education will be considering appointments to the Ludington Area School board Tuesday morning, not late Tuesday night.
West Shore ESD Superintendent Jason Jeffrey emailed the Daily News Sunday morning with a scheduled special meeting time of 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, at his district's board room. Attached to his email was a meeting notice for that day and time.
Last Wednesday, West Shore ESD sent out notification of the meeting that included a start time of 11:30 p.m., Tuesday, on the one-page agenda along with supporting materials. The Daily News sought and received confirmation Friday as listed on the agenda.
The special meeting is necessary to appoint members to the school board at Ludington Area Schools. Officials at LASD discovered that Josh Snyder and Stephanie Reed’s acceptance of office form was dated in January 2017, not within 10 days of the November 2016 election.
Because the positions were deemed vacant, and not filled within 30 days of being vacant by LASD’s board, the West Shore ESD board is needed to make the appointments.
Included in the West Shore ESD’s meeting packet with what was the incorrect time but correct date were the results of the City of Ludington’s Second Ward election from Nov. 18, 2016, which indicated Snyder and Reed ran unopposed for the school board in that election.
Also included is a draft resolution for the West Shore ESD board as drafted by Thrun Law Firm appointing Snyder and Reed to their respective board positions.
Ludington Interim Superintendent Peg Mathis previously told the Daily News that the LASD board will need to pass a resolution reaffirming its decisions when Snyder and Reed were seated on the board. The next LASD board is Monday, Dec. 13.