Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm held its annual Barn Dance for people with special needs on June 29, with more than 70 participants coming from throughout west Michigan. The dance and potluck was to end at 1 p.m., but attendees kept dancing until buses left at 2. The Fountain and Free Soil fire departments also came with four fire trucks for the visitors to explore. They also gave out back packs and fire hats. The Knights of Columbus of Ludington helped serve the food and offered general support. Circle Rocking S Children’s Farm wants to thank all the volunteers who helped with the event.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Two firefighters sent to hospital after blaze on Madison Street
-
Final rendition of Ludrock bittersweet, but successful
-
No regrets: Ludrock founder reflects on festival's legacy
-
Ludington firefighters sent to hospital after fighting blaze on Madison Street
-
Ludington Offshore Classic begins Tuesday with Big Boys tournament