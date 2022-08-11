PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — The midway was all smiles at the Western Michigan Fair Thursday during the annual Special Kids Day event.
Special-needs students from the West Shore Educational Service District came out to the fairgrounds for a two-hour period of fun reserved just for them — an annual tradition set up by the Western Michigan Fair Association at the Mason County Fairgrounds.
Each year, the WMFA sets aside a block of time toward the end of fair week to ensure that kids with special needs get the midway to themselves and enjoy the T.J. Schmidt & Company rides.
About seven ESD students attended with teachers and support staff, while a handful of others came with their parents and guardians.
This year’s Special Kids Day was a bit different, according to teachers Lisa Vandrunen and Jackie Becker, who said it was their first time joining the kids at the fair.
“This is the first year we’ve had parents, staff and students all here,” Vandrunen said. “Otherwise it’s just been parents leading the kids around, and we’re not always a part of it.”
Mike Jeruzal, special education supervisor at the ESD, said the event was approached in a different way this year for a reason.
“We decided to make it more of a field trip — as opposed to just having kids be dropped off and parents pick (them) up — to make it more of an event for our students, so everyone has equitable access to it,” Jeruzal said.
The event is more than just a good time for the kids, he said, noting that it also helps them achieve the goals they’re striving for in the classroom.
“A lot of our students are focusing on functional skills and developing those social interactions and peer-to-peer supports, and just involvement within their community,” Jeruzal said. “By getting that under their belt at an event like this that’s barrier-free … not only are we focusing on those functional skills of how to navigate their community, but it’s also giving them an advantage to participate in the event that a lot of people enjoy.”
He added, “Plus, it’s a lot of fun.”
Becker said the event “gives our kids an experience that they usually wouldn’t have.”
“They get on rides and have this special time that’s just them, and they get to be with their community,” she said.
Parents and guardians appreciate the inclusion of Special Kids Day, too.
Melissa Kalisch, who brought her grandson David Barrington, said it gives the kids a self-esteem boost, and helps curb stigma.
“They’re special, but they want to be treated equally, too, so this is a really big event for them,” Kalisch said. “I love bringing them here. Seeing the smiles on their faces, it brightens my day.
“We need more activities like this for these kids.”