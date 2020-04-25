Rebecca Finneran has worked at the Michigan State University Extension for 33 years, and her knowledge covers a number of topics — agriculture, fruit, landscape and horticulture.
Most recently, she has been working in the area of consumer horticulture. Finneran staffs the MSUE system, “Ask an Expert,” where the public can submit questions. The program received more than 5,000 requests last year, according to Finneran.
“I come from a background in agriculture, which I can take for granted. There are so many interested in learning. Some of this (information) is not common sense,” she said. “My pruning workshop fills up every year.”
The Daily News asked her to address a series of common lawn and garden care questions.
What can be done to encourage grass to grow under a tree?
“I recommend not trying to grow grass (there). There are trees, like maples for example, that are wonderful competitors. Maples in particular have a dense canopy and turf is better in full sun. Some turf varieties do OK in shade, but the more shade the less turf, and that’s normal.
“The other thing is people think they can put in ground cover instead, but the problem is the tree will out-compete it. Under maples, I suggest mulch… or arrange a nice selection of flowering containers. The most competitive ground cover won’t compete with a thrifty maple tree. That’s why they are successful in nature. When you go into a dense forest, you don’t see turf. Take the cues from nature and don’t try to fight it.
“Conversely, an oak tree … is a deeply rooted tree. So, have native ground cover that would normally grow under an oak tree, and you will be more successful than under a dense maple canopy. Shade and root competitions spell disaster for turf … the tree is going to win.”
What are the most effective methods to be rid of moles in a yard?
“The only effective method is trapping. There are many types of traps on the market. Moles have an excellent sense of smell, so make sure you have gloves so they don’t smell you hands.
“Eastern moles make the long runs. You should first tamp those down for a couple days in a row, and see where they pop back up. A mole will have a main run, then have little side shoots. They use the main runs all summer long. If you put the trap in one of the side shoots, chances are they won’t come there.
“Old wives’ tales like chewing gum and different scents are … not going to work. Trapping will work. We’ve done work at Michigan State on repellents and they can work, but they tend to confuse the mole and make them do more damage. If you don’t get a mole (with a trap) in a couple of days, you aren’t in the right run. It’s kind of like fishing.”
When is the best time to split or transplant flower bulbs?
“You can transplant and move your bulbs after they flower and when leaves have completely yellowed and dried up. Daffodils for example, sometimes the foliage will hold on until July, and that’s when you can successfully dig and move them. The little bulbs, like miniature tulips, can be moved much earlier.
“The life cycle of the bulb is in the fall, the bulbs start to be active. That is why when you go in stores, they are for sale. You get the bulbs in (the fall) and the roots form and establish in the ground. It prepares by getting hydrated. The next spring it grows the leaves and flowers. It makes food for itself through the leaves. Once it replenishes itself, the leaves wither. You only have one window to move the bulbs — when the leaves wither.”
What is the best solution for keeping deer out of a vegetable garden?
“With deer and vegetables, your best bet is to have a high fence. I have posts on all four corners of my garden and use deer netting. It’s flimsy, so it’s not like putting up a fence. The deer come up to it, but they can’t see (the garden) very well, so they stay out of it. It really does work.
“Short fences don’t work because the deer will jump over. I say no less than eight to 10 feet tall. The deer netting comes at least eight feet tall. It’s easy to find and surprisingly not that expensive.”
Finneran also offered advice for those interested in fertilizing their turf.
“Research has shown that if you fertilized last fall, you should hold off on that spring fertilization. The reason is the plant will put a lot of energy in growing leaves at the expense of root growth. The lawn needs to wake up slowly.
“Hold off until Memorial Day for the first fertilization. Follow the holiday fertilization schedule: Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving.”
Additional resources for lawn care and gardening can be found on the MSUE website, www.canr.msu.edu.