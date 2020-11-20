Officials with Spectrum Health said Thursday during a press conference that it created space for intensive care units across the system so it can deal with the increase of patients dealing with COVID-19.
Dr. Darryl Elmouchi, president of Spectrum Health West Michigan, and Shawn Ulreich, senior vice president of clinical operations for Spectrum Health West Michigan, took part in the conference, and said the system is seeing more severe symptoms from the disease than what the system has encountered before.
“These patients are very sick… One thing that I think is very different in what we saw in the first part of this is the people that make it through the hospital in the first part of this and the people who are in the ICU are far sicker this go-round than the first time,” Elmouchi said. “Some people think that because we have better therapies now, specifically with steroids, Remdesivir — the drug you’ve heard about — and a few other cocktails of medicines that you have, if you get sick enough, if you fail those drugs and end up in the ICU, you are very sick.
“Walking through our ICU units, it is very hard to see. When you talk to our doctors and nurses, they have never taken care of this many very sick patients at the same time.”
Last week, it was reported by various news outlets that the system was nearing its capacity for its ICU. The system, though, adapted and it created a 30 percent increase in ICU beds. It shifted some procedures that would have meant an overnight stay into out-patient surgeries instead, and some long-term care patients were relocated to other facilities, Ulreich said. Still, the number of beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients is at 25 percent of all beds in the system.
“We are a very busy health system, and there are a lot of people who have non-COVID-related care. Just this weekend alone, we had six strokes admitted on the same day,” Elmouchi said. “Between strokes, heart attacks and all sorts of other care needed, before this most recent surge, we were 80 to 90 percent full already. This 25 percent is very significant.”
To help to care for the additional patients in the various ICU units in the system, some medical personnel are being trained alongside ICU nurses and doctors to help those patients.
“We had nurses that were on say on the cardiac unit and not historically trained on the ICU that are now working alongside nurses from ICUs. In addition, we’ve moved physicians out of clinics that are normally pulmonary or lung docs and brought them into the hospital to staff our ICU,” Elmouchi said.
Staff in the health care provider have also come down with the disease. There were about 700 of the more than 31,000 employees that caught the disease, and Ulreich said it’s forced employees to work more or longer shifts.
The system is also prioritizing testing for those people who are now only showing symptoms of the disease. Elmouchi said the reason is because of the number of tests available balanced against the demand for them.
“One reason is that the demand is truly incredible… We are very concerned that if we don’t limit in some way the number of tests, we will have such long waiting times that those tests won’t be meaningful,” he said. “The second is there still remains some supply constraints. We have multiple number of vendors and multiple number of platforms that we perform tests on, but the day-to-day worry about testing and their supplies, so we have to limit this to some extent.”
Both expressed concern about the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday and reiterated the recent recommendations by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in terms of gatherings for the holiday and the others that follow it. Currently, there are 345 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and their internal models show an increase to 600 to a worst-case-scenario of 1,200 by Dec. 2.
So far 156 people have died in Spectrum Health’s care who had the disease, far fewer than the typical flu.
“For a normal flu season, for the entire season, we usually we have somewhere between 20 and 35 people die in our hospitals from influenza,” Elmouchi said. “This is a significantly bigger number.”
The health system has seen some patients who previously had the disease and are considered recovered. Ongoing issues include fatigue, “brain fog,” abdominal pain and light-headedness, Elmouchi said.
Those considered recovered, though, could assist in this surge of current patients. Ulreich said the health system is seeking plasma for what is called convalescent plasma therapy. There is a shortage of that kind of plasma.
“For those people who have had COVID-19 and have recovered, we ask that you consider making a donation of plasma so you can help another member of the community,” she said. “Our entire community is low on convalescent plasma and these donations will really help to save a number of lives.”