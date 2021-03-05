Spectrum Health’s weekly health series focused on connecting with rural and agricultural communities on Friday.
The series offered by Spectrum Health has clinical experts and guests that focus on specific topics related to COVID-19.
Friday’s experts included: Dr. Jennifer Morse, chief medical officer of District Health Department No. 10 and Dr. Kelley Brinsky, physician and section chief Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.
Morse told the panel the District Health Department No. 10 covers 10 counties that include: Crawford, Kalkaska, Lake, Manistee, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Newaygo, Oceana and Wexford.
“These are all rural areas with a lot of agriculture,” she said. “We provide numerous services with this last year being dominated by COVID.”
Morse said despite the COVID-19 services the health department provides, there is still a need to provide the other services like immunizations and the WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) programs.
Morse told the panel that the COVID counts in the District Health Department No. 10 area are plateauing. She recently provided the numbers to schools stating the averages for our cases per million and our percents positivity for the 10 continues in the region on average there has been a slight increase in numbers from last week to this week.
“Unfortunately that is the trend in the state right now is that we are either plateauing or seeing a slight increase,” Morse said. “With the variant also seeing increases in numbers and numbers of counties effected, we are at a pivotal point right now where we really need to be cautious.”
Morse said the state has had a lot of epidemic orders changes recently where there is a little more flexibility with gathering sizes, and restaurant capacity limits. She reminded people to still be safe — with the easing of guidelines may also come an increase in cases.
Brinsky said COVID-19 is a conversation she has had with everyone of her patients, regardless of age or gender.
“With every single patient that we have we talk about COVID in some form or another,” she said. “Whether it’s the first stages of the pandemic, complications (or) now the vaccine.”
The Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital is within the District Health Department No. 10 umbrella.
Brinsky was very happy with the ability to get the vaccine out to the rural populations. She said it has been amazing to see the push that Spectrum Health, the health department and the pharmacies have had to get vaccine to our rural patient populations, especially the vulnerable population.
“I have had a lot of patients get vaccinated, which to me is amazing,” she said.
Brinsky said she has had conversations with her patients about the different types of vaccines on the market so her patients are better informed about them. She said there is a lot of misinformation.
Morse said the staff in the individual counties know their communities really well and tend to know the companies and employees and already began to make contact to set up vaccination clinics for them.
When asked by the moderator of Friday’s panel discussion about what public health agencies need from the community to succeed. Morse said patience.
“Trusting the system,” she said. “Collaborations with other partners has been huge.”
Morse said there has been some concern from the public that these vaccines are new. They are new, she said but the technology is not new. There have been mRNA studies since the early 1990s. In normal situations, it takes them about five years to get thought their trials, they have been proven over time to be very save.
Morse said if their is any hesitation or concern, talk to your health care provider to get the facts.