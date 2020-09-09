Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard included reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health and is correct as of Tuesday, Sept. 8. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.
COVID-19 positive cases
There have been 112 confirmed cases in Mason County, 475 in Oceana County, 62 in Manistee County and 29 in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the district health department. As of Sept. 8, there have been 9,169 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 2,251 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Spectrum Health laboratory in Grand Rapids. Of those tested, 323 have had a positive result, indicating a 3.52% positive rate.
COVID-19 testing
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is setting up a more permanent outpatient drive-through COVID-19 swabbing location in the southwest parking lot of the hospital campus, close to the City of Ludington electronic sign. The current swabbing site is on the north side of the hospital off Lawndale Street and is available seven days a week between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. An appointment is required. Please visit the following website for directions on calling the COVID-19 hotline or scheduling an appointment from your MyHealth account, which is now accessed through MyChart in the Spectrum Health app: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/myhealth-screening.
Supporting its schools
Spectrum Health continues to seek ways to support our area schools as they embark on reopening. Informative materials, videos and instruction have been issued to area districts as well as the website resource page for schools: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/school-resources. The healthcare provider continues to evaluate and seek ways it can support the health of the community during the pandemic.
Wear. Wait. Wash.
Spectrum Health is continuing to promote its Wear/Wait/Wash campaign asking visitors to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash their hands often to promote good public health. Several community residents are participating by telling why they believe it’s important to wear a mask.
Culinary Medicine program beginning Sept. 22
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital has partnered with District Health Department No. 10 and Culinary Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Mason and Oceana county residents. Two sessions will be available, focusing on the powerful influence food has on health.
The first session of classes will be held each Tuesday from Sept. 22 through Oct. 13. The second session will be each Tuesday from Oct. 20 through Nov. 10. Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $25 per session, which includes all four classes and food needed for each class. The two sessions feature identical programming and recipes. Spaces are limited, so register soon! To register, email your name and the session start date you’d like to: Culinary.Medicine@SpectrumHealth.org. For information or questions, please call 231.845.2222.
Cardiology service available
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is now offering full-time cardiology service, located at the Medical Office Building at 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 302. The healthcare system’s board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Dennis Besley, worked at Spectrum Health in the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids and has extensive cardiology experience. Outpatient appointments are now being accepted by calling 231-845-2161.
Walk-In clinic relocated
The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Walk-In Clinic has moved to 922 Lawndale Avenue in Ludington, located within the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine Clinic. This is a permanent location change for the walk-in clinic. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Evening and Saturday hours will start again soon.