Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.
COVID-19 positive cases
There have been 124 confirmed cases in Mason County, 502 in Oceana County, 83 in Manistee County and 37 in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the District Health Department. As of Oct. 2, there have been 11,198 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 2,412 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Spectrum Health laboratory in Grand Rapids. Of those tested, 347 have had a positive result, indicating a 3.1% positive rate.
Drive-up flu vaccines available
Ludington Hospital is now offering flu vaccines at a variety of locations, including its primary care clinics in Hart and Ludington, its walk-in clinic on Lawndale Street in Ludington and its pediatrics clinic on Tinkham Avenue in Ludington. A drive-up option is available for adults outside of the Medical Office Building at 7 Atkinson Drive in Ludington, meaning patients can get a flu shot without leaving the car. To schedule a drive-up flu shot — for anyone, whether they’re patients of Spectrum Health or not — call the clinic at 231-843-3487. Spectrum Health patients may also schedule a drive-up flu shots via MyChart in the Spectrum Health app. More information is available at: www.spectrumhealth.org/patient-care/services-and-treatment-detail-pages/flu-information-center.
Cardiology service available
Ludington Hospital is offering full-time cardiology service, located at the Medical Office Building at 7 Atkinson Drive, Suite 302. Spectrum Health’s board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Dennis Besley, worked at Spectrum Health in the Fred and Lena Meijer Heart Center in Grand Rapids and has extensive cardiology experience. Outpatient appointments are now being accepted by calling 616-885-5000.
New location for drive-through outpatient COVID-19 testing
Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital now has a long-term location for drive-through COVID-19 testing. Located in the hospital’s southwest parking lot close to U.S. 10 near the City of Ludington sign, the testing is available seven days a week from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments are required. Please visit the following web address for directions on calling the COVID-19 hotline or scheduling an appointment from your MyHealth account, which is now accessed through MyChart in the Spectrum Health app: www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/myhealth-screening.
Walk-In clinic relocated
The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Walk-In Clinic has moved to 922 Lawndale Avenue in Ludington, located within the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine Clinic. This is a permanent location change for the walk-in clinic. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Evening and Saturday hours will start again soon.
Supporting our schools
Spectrum Health continues to support area schools with informative materials, videos and instructions for navigating the pandemic safely. The Spectrum Health website resource page for schools is available at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/school-resources.
Wear. Wait. Wash.
Spectrum Health is continuing to promote its Wear/Wait/Wash campaign asking visitors to wear a mask, wait 6 feet apart and wash their hands often to promote good public health. Several community residents are participating by telling why they believe it’s important to wear a mask, including Julie Page-Smith, executive director of the Wellness Center at West Shore Community College.
Video visits with Spectrum Health physicians, advanced practice providers
One of the ways Spectrum Health is making care more convenient, affordable and personal is through the offering of video visits. You can see a member of the Spectrum Health medical team anytime with virtual visits for non-emergencies. So if your child is sick at 10 p.m., you can get answers and help at 10 p.m. Get 24/7 access to doctors and advanced practice providers online and over the phone. Visit www.spectrumhealth.org/app for care where you need it, when you need it.