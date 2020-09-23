Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital provides a bi-weekly community update regarding activities and current information. Some content will be related to the COVID-19 pandemic as new information becomes available or changes occur. Other content will be general information related to Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
For the latest COVID-19 information, visit www.spectrumhealth.org/covid-19. The dashboard reflects the 16-county region served by Spectrum Health. Local information can be found on the District Health Department No. 10 web site at www.dhd10.org.
COVID-19 positive cases
There have been 117 confirmed cases in Mason County, 487 in Oceana County, 65 in Manistee County and 31 in Lake County. Confirmed cases will be reported through the District Health Department. As of Sept. 8, there have been 10,245 specimens collected at Ludington Hospital, with 2,318 of those tested in the Ludington Hospital laboratory and the remainder tested at the Spectrum Health laboratory in Grand Rapids. Of those tested, 332 have had a positive result, indicating a 3.24% positive rate.
Fighting Cancer with Philanthropy
The Rod Beckman Cancer Charity Golf Outing was held Saturday, Sept. 19 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club and raised more than $15,000 for two local cancer charities, the Spectrum Health Cancer Patient Assistance Fund and the Ludington Optimist Club Childhood Cancer Campaign.
Spectrum Health thanks Traci Beckman and others who spearhead this event and all of the participants. These local organizations assist families by providing needed funding support to help with expenses such as utilities, transportation, mortgage payments, lodging, groceries, vehicle maintenance, etc.
Many of the children diagnosed locally with cancer receive care at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, part of Spectrum Health. Recently, Dick and Ethie Haworth, who have been supporters of HDVCH, provided gifts that will transform children’s cancer care there.
Start up funding and an endowment has been provided for an Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Services Program, as well as for the James Fahner, MD Endowed Division Chief for Pediatric Hematology/Oncology position. This is the first endowed division chief ever created at Spectrum Health. The children’s cancer program at HDVCH will now be named the Ethie Haworth Children’s Cancer Center.
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Community Grand Rounds Sept. 24
Join award-winning medical writer Harriet Washington for an online community conversation presentation about medical myths regarding race and systemic inequalities in health care. Washington will address health vulnerabilities of people of color triggered by the environmental racism and infectious disease biases of the recent pandemic. The talk will illustrate how we can change the system and influence policies that advocate fairness and aim to overcome structural racism. The presentation will be Thursday, Sept. 24, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register to attend.
Supporting our schools
Spectrum Health continues to seek ways to support area schools. Informative materials, videos and instruction have been issued to area districts as well as the Spectrum Health web site resource page for schools: https://www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19/school-resources. Spectrum Health continues to evaluate and seek ways it can support the health of our community during the pandemic.
Wear. Wait. Wash.
Spectrum Health is continuing to promote its Wear/Wait/Wash campaign asking visitors to wear a mask, wait six feet apart and wash their hands often to promote good public health. Several community residents are participating by telling why they believe it’s important to wear a mask.
Walk-In clinic relocated
The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Walk-In Clinic moved to 922 Lawndale Avenue in Ludington, located within the Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Family Medicine Clinic. This is a permanent location change for the walk-in clinic. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Evening and Saturday hours will start again soon.
Culinary Medicine program
Spectrum Health’s culinary medicine program began Tuesday, and the next session Oct. 20 with registration underway. Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital partnered with District Health Department No. 10 and Culinary Medicine at Spectrum Health to bring culinary medicine to Mason and Oceana county residents. Two sessions will be available, focusing on the powerful influence food has on health.
The second session will be each Tuesday, Oct. 20 through Nov. 10. Each class is two hours in length, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The fee is $25 per session, which includes all four classes and food needed for each class. The two sessions feature identical programming and recipes. Spaces are limited. To register, go to https://www.onlineregistrationcenter.com/register/341-5718.
For information or questions, call 231-845-2222.