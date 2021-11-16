West Michigan is experiencing yet another COVID-19 surge, with rates at Spectrum Health facilities higher than they've ever been.
Spectrum Health officials addressed the issue during a press conference held via Zoom Tuesday morning, stating that the current COVID surge is leading to higher positivity rates, more hospitalized patients and more pediatric patients than ever before, surpassing what was observed during previous upticks.
Joining the call were Spectrum Health President and CEO Tina Freese Decker; Spectrum Health West Michigan President Dr. Darryl Elmouchi; and Chief Operating Officer for Spectrum Health Grand Rapids Brian Brasser.
They’re encouraging the public to get vaccinated, get boosters if they’re already vaccinated and eligible, and to practice preventative measures, such as masking and sanitizing to prevent the situation from getting more dire.
During the conference, Elmouchi shared data about the current surge. He said as of Tuesday there were 367 COVID-19 inpatients across Spectrum’s hospitals, and several severe pediatric cases at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. The numbers mark a significant and rather sudden increase during the past few weeks.
“To put that in perspective, when things got a lot better over the summer, we were down to double-digits. A week ago we were 25 percent less, and on Nov. 1 we were 40 percent less. So we’ve seen a huge rise over many months, and a dramatic shift up in the last couple of weeks,” Elmouchi said. “Today we have 18 children at Helen DeVos with COVID positivity. That’s higher than any we’ve seen. Typically we’d be in the 1-5 range, so this is significantly higher.”
Of the COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Spectrum Health facilities, about 85 percent are unvaccinated, according to Elmouchi.
The COVID-19 positivity rate is also higher than ever, reaching 25 percent during the weekend. The seven-day average for Spectrum Health’s laboratories is 22.6 percent — “the highest we’ve seen it since the pandemic began,” said Elmouchi.
Unlike the COVID spikes in fall 2020 and spring this year, the current surge is not tapering off. Graphics illustrating the increase in cases show that it's still climbing.
It’s been a "slow and steady march-up” since the summer, according to Elmouchi, who said that within the last two weeks, rates have shot up to surpass the peaks of the previous surges.
“What we’re experiencing today is unprecedented. We’ve not experienced anything like this since the start of the pandemic,” Elmouchi said.
During a Q&A period, the Spectrum Health officials were asked if schools were believed to be playing a role in the surge.
“There’s a lot of evidence across the country that unvaccinated kids have a high risk of … spreading COVID to loved ones at home,” Elmouchi said. “The national data says that youth are a predominant drive … in this surge.”
He added that young, healthy, unvaccinated people are at a higher risk of getting the virus, being hospitalized and even dying as a result of the virus.
“Those who are unvaccinated are younger and healthier … you're are at a higher risk of getting COVID-19, being hospitalized, even dying,” Elmouchi said.
The situation is taking its toll on healthcare workers at Spectrum Health facilities, who are overworked and understaffed.
“As we get into months 18, 19 and 20 (of the pandemic), our team members are tired,” Brasser said. “This grows more and more problematic as (positivity rates) get higher and higher.”
The fall and winter are traditionally harder on the hospital staff because of the flu, and with the pandemic compounding things, Spectrum Health is struggling to meet the needs of non-COVID and COVID-19 patients alike.
There’s a staffing shortage as well, but Brasser said there have been some misconceptions about the cause for the shortage, with some of the public thinking vaccine mandates are to blame.
Brasser emphasized that 99 percent of Spectrum Health’s staff is compliant in meeting vaccine requirements.
“As we talk about the staffing challenges, it’s because responding to the needs of the community,” Brasser said. “It’s absolutely not because of (vaccine mandates).”
The officials said people should expected longer wait times at the emergency room, deferred surgeries and other interruptions as a result of the surge and the lack of personnel. There’s also a lack of space for the patients who need it.
Brasser said Spectrum Health has looked into the possibility of setting up field hospitals if the situation doesn’t abate, though he said that would not be ideal.
Freese Decker said people should not hesitate to contact their doctors or healthcare provider if they need help relating to COVID-19 or anything else, but she’s encouraging people to do what they can to help.
“Get help if you need it … (but) get vaccinated. If you’ve been vaccinated, we encourage you to get the booster if you’re eligible. … And mask up — will protect you from COVID-19 and it will protect you from the flu, which we know is present in Michigan,” she said. “We want to see if our communities can help us drive down positivity rates and hospitalizations.
“As we see positivity rates, case counts and hospitalizations remain very high … I want to encourage people to get the vaccine, and take this surge seriously.”
To schedule an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster from Spectrum Health, call the vaccine call center at (833) 755-0696, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
Spectrum Health patients can also schedule a vaccine appointment through the MyChart mobile application.
UPCOMING CLINICS
District Health Department No. 10 is hosting vaccine and flu-shot clinics at the following dates and times:
• Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10 a.m.-noon, Luther Lions Club; 1-3 p.m., Amvets Post 1988, Baldwin;
• Thursday, Nov. 18, 3-6 p.m., District Health Department No. 10 office, Hart
• Friday, Nov. 19, 1-3 p.m., Ludington Library;
• Wednesday, Nov. 24, 7 a.m.-2 p.m., Little River Casino Resort, Manistee;
• Tuesday, Nov. 30, 3-5 p.m., Scottville Library;
• Tuesday, Dec. 2, 9-11 a.m., Bear Lake United Methodist Church.