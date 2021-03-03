Spectrum Health is inviting the public to participate in a community conversation about COVID-19, vaccinations, access and care during the pandemic from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday.
The discussion is part of an ongoing weekly series. This week, community and clinical experts will talk about efforts to better connect with rural and agricultural communities. Panelists will discuss ways they’re communicating with and reaching out to families in rural West Michigan. Barriers to transportation and technology, as well as skepticism about vaccines, will also be discussed.
The panel includes moderator Jennifer Pascua, lead communications specialist at Spectrum Health; Dr. Kelley Brinsky, physician and section chief at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital; Dr. Jennifer Morse, chief medical officer of District Health Department No. 10; Jamie Kober, enhancement director for Riveridge Produce in Sparta; and Newaygo County Commissioner Ken Delaat, editor/publisher of Near North Now.
Panelists on these weekly conversations aim to encourage more people to get vaccinated, and connect them to resources for care and support.
To view community conversations visit the Spectrum Health Healthier Communities Facebook page.