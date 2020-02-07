Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital is one of 10 healthcare providers to be identified by the Michigan Health Endowment Fund for a grant that will provide $250,000 in funding to improve access to healthy food throughout the 10-county jurisdiction of District Health Department No. 10.
The department has identified several hospitals and healthcare systems as key partners through which it will introduce the Prescription for Health program, which provides direct education to adults that have — or are at a risk of having — chronic diseases. The program gives them the opportunity to purchase fresh, frozen or canned fruits and vegetables by means of vouchers. An educational session must be attended for patients to receive corresponding vouchers.
In addition to Spectrum Health in Ludington, District Health Department No. 10 will also be collaborating with Baldwin Family Health Care in Lake County; Kalkaska Memorial Hospital in Kalkaska County; Mercy Health in Oceana County; Munson Healthcare Cadillac in Wexford and Missaukee counties; Munson Healthcare Grayling in Crawford County; Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital in Manistee County; Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial Hospital in Newaygo County; and Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital in Mecosta County for the Prescription for Health program.
“District Health Department No. 10 is excited to collaborate with our local health care partners to provide their clients at risk for chronic disease a resource to consume more fruits and vegetables and improve access to healthy foods in our communities,” said Prescription for Health Program Coordinator Holly Joseph.
The Michigan Health Endowment Fund works to improve the health and wellness of Michigan residents and reduce the cost of healthcare, with a special focus on children and seniors. For more information about the Health Fund visit www.mihealthfund.org.