Spectrum Health has announced that additional action is being taken to limit the spread of COVID-19, and that new restrictions will be placed on visitors of Spectrum hospital locations in the wake of a state of emergency being declared by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Effective immediately, Spectrum Health will be enforcing the following family and visitor restrictions at all of its hospitals:
• No children younger than 12 will be allowed to visit Spectrum Health hospitals during this time for their safety.
• Visitors, including family members, will be limited to one person per patient. Two visitors will be allowed for pediatric patients (children younger than 18) and maternity patients.
• Visitors and family members must be healthy and without symptoms of illness.
• Visitors and family members who have recently traveled internationally to countries that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include in their COVID-19 travel warnings will not be permitted to visit.
Spectrum Health continues to offer free virtual COVID-19 screenings to those who have symptoms and those who may be concerned they have the virus.
The release stated that the purpose of the restrictions is to prevent the spread of illness by enabling people to seek the information they need from their homes, while making it easy and convenient for them. People in the state of Michigan who are experiencing symptoms can call the health system’s hotline (616) 391-2380 to be scheduled for a free virtual screening. Anyone with severe or life-threatening symptoms should call 911.
More information is available with recommendations for community members, churches, schools, businesses and others are encouraged at www.spectrumhealth.org/covid19 to access the resources.