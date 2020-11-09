SCOTTVILLE — There’s a new mayor in Scottville, and she has no shortage of qualifications.
Marcy Spencer, former mayor pro-tem and Second Ward commissioner, was appointed Monday during a special meeting of the city commission, held after the Nov. 3 general election.
Spencer served as mayor pro-tem under Bruce Krieger and Richard Maki, holding the position since Dave Johnson’s resignation in 2015. She’ll replace Krieger, who opted not to run for another term.
She was one of four commissioners who met the eligibility requirements of having served at least one year on the commission.
Commissioner Rob Alway made the motion to nominate Spencer. The motion was supported by Sally Cole, and the commission unanimously approved the decision.
Spencer was sworn in by City Clerk Kelse Lester, during which she pledged to uphold the constitution of the laws of the state, county and city to the best of her ability.
Spencer then nominated Rob Alway, at-large commissioner, to act as mayor pro-tem. The motion was supported by Brian Benyo.
Alway has been on the commission since 2018, after running unopposed in the midterm election that year.
Both were appointed for full terms.
New commissioner
The commission also welcomed a new commissioner, Nathan Yeowmans, and two others — Ryan Graham and Brian Benyo, previously of the First Ward — were sworn in as at-large commissioners in accordance with May’s ballot proposal to consolidate the city’s two wards.
Moving forward, each commissioner to be elected or re-elected will follow suit, serving in an at-large capacity.
Vacant seat
City Manager Courtney Magaluk spoke about the one vacant seat that remains following Tuesday’s election, and the need to fill it. Since there were four open seats, and the only candidates were Yeowmans, Graham and Benyo, there is still one that needs to be filled.
“As you can see, we have one seat that remains vacant on the commission post-election,” Magaluk said. “Under our charter, this needs to be (filled) within 30 days.”
She said the plan would be to bring the issue back for discussion during the next meeting, and that a formal decision would need to be made by Dec. 7.
Magaluk urged anyone who’s interested in serving to contact her by calling (231) 757-4729 or emailing citymanager@cityofscottville.org. In order to be eligible, interested individuals must have lived in the City of Scottville for at least one year.