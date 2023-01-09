SCOTTVILLE — Marcy Spencer returned to a familiar seat at the head of the Scottville City Commission on Monday.
She was appointed mayor of Scottville during the regular meeting of the commission at City Hall.
A motion to nominate Spencer was made by Commissioner Rob Alway and supported by Commissioner Darcy Copenhaver. Spencer’s appointment was approved in a 4-1 vote, with opposition from Commissioner Kelli Pettit.
Spencer previously held the position until the Nov. 8 general election, during which she lost her commission seat after not earning enough votes to secure another full term.
She was reappointed to the commission Dec. 27, filling a partial-term seat vacated by Eric Thue, who was also voted off during the general election.
“It feels good,” Spencer told the Daily News of her return to the role. “I’m glad to be back, and I of course still have things I’d like to see done in Scottville to move the city forward, and I’m thankful that they accepted me to get back on.”
Spencer said she’d like to work on finding some common ground between commissioners and helping to train newcomers on best practices.
“We’re here to do a job, and our job is very specific,” Spencer said. “I want to help with that transition with new commissioners to understand that we make policy, we hire city managers to run the city and the staff is his staff. It’s not our staff.”
The city’s been without a permanent mayor since the election due to low commissioner attendance during the last stretch of the year and no quorum during the entire month of November. The same is true of the position of mayor pro tem, last held by Alway.
During the commission’s first meeting in December, Commissioner Aaron Seiter was appointed to serve as mayor, but only in an interim capacity until a full commission was present to consider a permanent appointment.
A full commission was not present during Monday’s meeting, but the vote was taken anyway, and Seiter himself was picked to serve as mayor pro tem.
RESIGNATION
The commission accepted the resignation of Nathan Yeomans, who declared his intent to vacate his positions on the city and planning commissions on Jan. 5.
Yeomans first started serving with the commission in November 2020. He stated in his resignation letter that he was grateful for his time with the city, but he indicated that his position was impacting his personal life and professional career.
Alway made a motion to accept Yeomans’ resignation, Seiter supported it and it was unanimously approved, with a vacancy officially declared, and words of thanks expressed for Yeomans’ service.
“I’d like to thank Commissioner Yeomans for his time,” Seiter said.
Pettit echoed the sentiment, stating, “I appreciate his time and I wish him well.”
“I do as well,” Spencer said. “He’ll be missed.”
City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said he doesn’t expect it to take long to find someone to fill Yeomans’ seat. Scottville residents interested in submitting letters of interest can contact City Hall at (231) 757-4729.
PURCHASE AGREEMENT
The city approved a $4,500 purchase agreement with Jeff Barnett’s Stallion Tracks LLC for a city-owned parcel that Newkirk said is no longer of use.
Alway made a motion to approve a resolution to sell to Stallion Tracks, and Seiter supported it. It was approved unanimously.
“I think we really appreciate this company’s investment in our town and this would be a good person to own that property,” Alway said. “And it serves no purpose to us.”
Spencer added, “This is a piece of property that’s been off the tax rolls forever and it’s nice to see somebody make use of it.”
ALSO ON MONDAY
The city signed off on an updated version of a $3,000 pre-construction agreement between the Downtown Development Authority and Journey Construction for preliminary work on the planned refurbishment of the DDA-owned Scottville Optimist Hall.
Commissioners also approved the lone bid for lawn care services from TNT Enterprize, which charges $350 per mow for Brookside Cemetery; $300 per mow for McPhail Field; and $1.50 per foot for code mows.