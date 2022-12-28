Marcy Spencer is back on the Scottville City Commission after being voted off during the Nov. 8 general election.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Spencer was appointed to fill a partial-term seat ending in 2024. Her appointment was approved in a 3-2 vote, with commissioners Rob Alway, Aaron Seiter and Darcy Copenhaver voting for, and commissioners Ryan Graham and Kelli Pettit voting against it, according to City Manager Jimmy Newkirk. Commissioner Nathan Yeomans was absent.
Newkirk said Graham offered up a reason for his dissent, but Pettit did not.
“Graham said he wanted to adhere to the voters’ wishes from the election in November,” Newkirk said.
During the election, Spencer was one of four named candidates vying for three open full-term seats. With 149 votes, lagged behind Alway’s 159, Copenhaver’s 156 and Pettit’s 162.
Graham confirmed to the Daily News that Newkirk’s summary was accurate, and offered a few further thoughts.
“By putting Marcy back in the commission it discredits the citizens who voted in November. What was the purpose of having an election if we don’t care how the citizens vote,” Graham stated Wednesday. “To me, that’s not how democracy works.”
Spencer was one of two residents to submit a letter of interest for the position vacated by Eric Thue. Thue lost his spot after running as a write-in candidate and failing to receive enough votes to secure a full-term position on Nov. 8.
The other applicant was Susan Evans, a Scottville planning commissioner.
Graham said the letters of interest from Spencer and Evans were left out of the packet for Tuesday’s meeting, and stated that he was “caught off guard” by the fact that anyone had applied.
The packet for Tuesday’s meeting, available on the city’s website at www.cityofscottville.com, does not include any letters of interest, nor does it name the candidates.
At least one member of the public opposed the commission’s decision to appoint Spencer, too.
Newkirk said Ludington resident Tom Rotta threatened to sue the city over its failure to fill Thue’s seat within 30 days of the election. Rotta also cited the resignation and subsequent rescinding of said resignation by Alway in November.
Newkirk said Rotta is “making the assumption” that Alway and Spencer are holding their positions illegally.
Newkirk asserts that, because the city lacked a quorum for the full month of November, there was no opportunity for commissioners to appoint someone to fill the seat now occupied by Spencer. He said there was also no opportunity for the commission to formally accept Alway’s resignation before he rescinded it and was sworn in prior to the Nov. 18 deadline.
“He’s claiming a quo-warranto suit against us because we didn’t follow the charter and state law correctly, but it’s relatively baseless because we didn’t have commission meetings to declare the vacancy,” Newkirk said.
Asked if Alway’s letter of intent to leave the commission — received by the city on Thursday, Nov. 10 — constituted a resignation in and of itself, Newkirk said: “It would if the municipality doesn’t have its own law or ordinance. Because the charter says the commission must take action (on a resignation), the commission must take action, and there was no commission meeting in November.”
Newkirk said that no suit has been filed yet, and that “it’s going to be a process” for Rotta to get one together.
Though Spencer, who previously served as mayor, is back on the commission, the city has yet to formally appoint a new mayor and mayor pro tem, according to Newkirk. Seiter, who was appointed interim mayor on Dec. 12, will continue to serve until the full commission can be present for a vote.
“I’d anticipate that will be on the next agenda,” Newkirk said, referring to the city’s Monday, Jan. 9 meeting, set for 6 p.m. at City Hall.
OTHER BUSINESS
The commission also approved spending $5,190 for the purchase of two new radar guns to help Scottville police monitor speeding activity in the city.
The city’s current units are “about 20 years old,” and fixed to patrol cars, making them “cumbersome and inefficient” to use, according to Newkirk.
“These are newer handheld units that are wireless and are going to work much better in the units we have,” Newkirk said.
Newkirk said Interim Police Chief Katrina Skinner is hoping to order the units “right away.”
Commissioners also discussed a $4,5000 purchase offer from Jeff Barnett for a city parcel located south of the railroad tracks.
There was no action taken on the offer, but Newkirk said commissioners seemed to be “in favor of pursuing a purchase agreement for that property” in the near future.
ALSO ON MONDAY
Newkirk stated that Scottville is accepting feedback on its five-year parks and recreation master plan, now available on the city’s website, and at City Hall, 105 N. Main St.
A public hearing for the plan will be held on Jan. 23, but Newkirk said “comments, recommendations, thoughts, concerns can be made to city hall,” in the interim.
The city also approved 2023 meeting times for the Downtown Development Authority, which will convene at 8:30 a.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at City Hall.
Newkirk also expressed gratitude to the city’s Department of Public Works and its snow-removal contractor Jabrocki Excavating for doing “amazing” work during the recent blizzard to make sure city streets and the downtown area were cleared and accessible.
“They were outstanding,” Newkirk said.