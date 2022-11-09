Spencer voted out of Scottville commission
A story on page 2 of Wednesday’s edition about the results of the Scottville City Commission races should have stated that Mayor Marcy Spencer was voted out during Tuesday’s general election.
Updated: November 10, 2022 @ 2:28 am
