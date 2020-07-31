Every year I learn my lesson again.
The water gets hot, the weeds get thick. Chopped weeds are everywhere.
You can try soft plastics, but the wind and the boat wakes make that painful.
What do you throw when nothing else is working?
It’s simple.
Since the mid-1980s it’s been a safety-pin-style spinnerbait.
They catch bass, pike, muskies and even walleye.
Take this week’s lucky catch — an Oceana county walleye from 82-degree water. The 22-inch fish was caught on a 3/4-ounce spinnerbait worked slowly over the deep weed tops in 11 feet of water.
That’s not even the first nice walleye I’ve seen caught on a spinnerbait — Dave Rose, my outdoor writing friend, caught a beauty on the reef between Elk and Skegemog Lakes several years ago while we fished together. I have no idea how many places that picture of him and that walleye has appeared (I took it with his camera).
His bait of choice was a big Northland Tackle muskie spinnerbait.
Spinnerbait history
The first time I heard about spinnerbaits was probably the early 1980s. I would guess I was 11 because I had to wait until I was 12 to use our rowboat alone. We were camping at Metamora-Hadley Recreation Area and I was shorebound.
I cast from every place on the shoreline that I could find and had nary a fish to show for it. Then I saw these kids holding up a stringer of 5 bass. I asked them what they caught them on and they said “spinnerbaits.”
That was the first time I heard about them, I think. It wasn’t long before I was finding out more.
I don’t remember if it was Roland Martin or Jimmy Houston who had the first mass-marketed spinnerbait, but I owned one by all of the pros, including Bill Dance and Hank Parker.
They were hard to find at first, then they were everywhere. But they are not all created equal.
Strike King was the company that made its name on spinnerbaits and really started marketing the different designs.
Weight
The spinnerbaits I use range from 3/8-ounce to 3/4-ounce.
You can find lighter ones and heavier ones, but for bass-pike-walleye fishing (whatever bites), these are the sizes you’ll want.
Part of the equation on picking weight is certainly the depth you want to fish, but another part is the mood of the fish.
If I know fish are aggressive, as they started to get Tuesday night before the storm, I will throw a heavy spinnerbait. Why? Because I can let it fall on the retrieve and that fast fall will trigger strikes.
If fish are negative/neutral, or I’m picking at holes in the weeds, I want something that falls more slowly.
Blades
There’s a lot to blades. Under optimum conditions, any blade works. Blades provide flash and vibration and attract fish.
What does a spinnerbait resemble? What is it trying to emulate? Good question.
I’ve always thought some kind of small panfish was the best answer to that, but it really doesn’t matter unless you’re trying to match something specific.
Let’s start with blade color.
Chrome is the default and it works pretty well in all conditions. Gold and copper are better in stained water conditions or at low light or with overcast conditions.
I used to think a lot about why this was true.
Now I just roll with it. If I’m in the U.P. in tannin-stained waters, I automatically look for copper blades.
You can also buy painted blades, or paint your own.
The only time I look for these is when there’s an algae bloom on or, again, specific stains to the water.
If the water is muddy, go with an orange painted blade. If the water has a deep tannin stain and you can’t find copper, a chartreuse or lime green blade can work wonders.
However, I almost never fish a painted blade alone.
Part of the attraction of a spinnerbait is certainly the flash of the blades, so I always want one metallic one.
Blade design
There are three basic designs for spinnerbait blades: Indiana, Colorado and willow, although you may find some with a “hatchet” blade, too. Blade design isn’t about looks, but function.
A Colorado blade thumps hard and provides lots of lift.
An Indiana has less thump and less lift and a Willow spins fast and will run deeper with the same retrieve speed as the others.
So where do I want Colorado blades? Dirty water, high weeds. Where do I want a willow blade? Fishing deeper or faster, generally.
There are some exceptions to these rules, though, which we’ll discuss later.
Skirts
A good spinnerbait has a good skirt. This might be made of rubber, silicone, natural hair or flashabou.
Generally speaking, silicone skirts are my go-to for bass fishing.
They perform well, they’re available in all kinds of colors and they last and last.
Rubber skirts rot, as do natural fibers if you don’t take care of them. Flashabou skirts work great for muskies, but I haven’t seen them in wide use for bass. Skirt colors are not rocket science. Largemouth love white, black and chartreuse.
I like contrast in my skirts, so black and white, black and chartreuse, chartreuse and white and chartreuse and blue are favorites.
Smallmouth bass like white more than other colors. For pike, the “firetiger” colors are a great choice, those being orange, chartreuse and lime green.
My go-to muskie spinnerbaits are M/G spinnerbaits, which feature natural hair with flashabou or tinsel accents. For any species, if you’re fishing after dark, go with black for maximum contrast because as the fish look up, they will pick up the silhouette better against the surface of the water.
The whole package
What do all these components look like when you put them all together? First, you want something that’s built with some quality.
If you fish strictly for bass, an R-bend model is fine.
However, if you fish pike and muskie waters, you want a looped eye so that you can attach a leader easily to the wire.
I use painted lead heads when I buy them that way, but we also use large unpainted bullet sinkers when we tie our own for muskies.
A must for whatever spinnerbait you fish is a ball-bearing swivel. Believe it or not, this is most of the cost if you try to assemble your own spinnerbaits.
You need that blade to spin fast and free and a good swivel is critical for that.
Now you have to decide whether you’ll fish a single-blade model or a tandem spinnerbait and what blades it might have.
For most of my fishing, I throw a tandem 3/4-ounce spinnerbait with one Colorado blade and one willow blade.
If the water is filthy, I want two Colorados. Indiana blades are a good compromise when you feel like you’re not getting deep enough with Colorado blades and don’t want to slow your retrieve.
I don’t use double willows, but if I was in an area with schooling bass feeding on open water bait, I would certainly consider a multi-willow spinnerbait.
I mentioned breaking rules about blade preferences.
The one place where a Colorado shines in deep water is when you’re fishing vertical structure like a weed wall or a sharp dropoff.
Bridge abutments and seawalls come to mind as well.
In those cases a short-armed spinnerbait with a single Colorado blade, allowed to fall on a semi-tight line, really shines.