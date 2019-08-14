On Saturday, for the 11th consecutive year, thousands of people will descend on Ludington’s Rotary Park to join in one of the premier craft beer festivals in the state — Suds on the Shore.
The Suds on the Shore Craft Beer and Wine Festival is presented by the United Way of Mason County in conjunction with a host of local breweries and small businesses, and proceeds benefit United Way.
The event starts at noon on Saturday and continues until 6 p.m., with live music, food and entertainment for people ages 21 and older.
Lynne Russell, executive director of United Way of Mason County, told the Daily News that organizers are hoping for another successful year following the record-breaking attendance seen at the 10th anniversary festival in 2018.
That event drew about 2,900 people, according to Russell, and the crowd on Saturday is expected to be even bigger.
“We are expecting another record-breaking crowd, great weather and great line of bands,” Russell said, noting that organizers are anticipating a 3,000-person crowd, and that early ticket sales are already showing promising numbers.
“So far, online ticket sales are up by 12 percent over last year,” she added.
In addition to beer, wine and cider, Suds on the Shore will also feature live music from Zeek and Wally and White Rabbit, both performing at the pavilion in Rotary Park.
Funds for United Way
Russell said the annual event is more than just a good time — it’s an opportunity for people to raise funds for a good cause.
“The dollars raised through United Way of Mason County’s Suds on the Shore Craft Beer and Wine festival and its annual fundraising campaign are awarded to local nonprofit health and human service organizations that share the same goals that we have — helping children to succeed, working with individuals and families to become financially stable and improving people’s health,” Russell told the Daily News.
