The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association (SPKLA) announced Thursday that it will be delaying the opening of the Big Sable Point Lighthouse until May 22 for the 2020 season, due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the governor's stay-at-home order. Staff and volunteers who would now be getting the lighthouse ready for the 2020 will not be able to start until after the order is lifted on May 1.
SPLKA Director Peter Manting stated the staff works on several projects at Big Sable during the winter months and relies on volunteers help get the Big Sable lighthouse and keepers' quarters cleaned upped before opening to the public.
"Normally, we allow three weeks for the volunteers to help us clean up the lighthouse and help put the gift shop together before we can open," Manting stated. "Work was stopped this season before SPLKA personnel could finish their work, so we will use the first few days back to get the lighthouse ready for our seasoned volunteers to come in."
Volunteers will have about two weeks to work with staff to clean and organize prior to opening for the summer 2020 season.
SPLKA will also be opening the Little Sable Point Lighthouse and the White River Light Station and Museum on May 22.
“The SPLKA staff and volunteers will be making sure that all of the state guidelines for opening historic structures/museums to the public will be followed, along with adhering to the guidelines set for number of visitors allowed in each lighthouse at one time," Manting stated. "Extra cleaning procedures this year will also be instituted to ensure the safety of the SPLKA volunteers and the guests to our lights.”
The public is asked to consider supporting SPLKA during this time of crisis and lost income. SPLKA’s mission is to preserve, promote and educate the public and to make its lighthouses accessible to all.
People can support SPLKA by purchasing a personalized walkway board for the walkway at Big Sable Point Lighthouse. Since the office is not open, purchase forms are available for printing on the SPLKA website and then can be submitted.
Lighthouse merchandise can also be purchased during this time to assist SPKLA. Orders can be made online at www.spkla.org. Donations are accepted by mail or can be made at the website.