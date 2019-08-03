The splash pad coming to Ludington’s Copeyon Park has most of the funding the project needs, and construction is set to begin early this September, according to Stephanie Reed, splash pad committee chair.
“Right now, the plan for splash pad construction is to start (shortly) after Labor Day, and then be open for play by the spring of 2020,” Reed told the Daily News.
The splash pad, which is funded by private contributions, would be a public play area featuring water sprays that would be near the existing playground at Copeyon Park. It would be designed to be wheelchair-accessible from the parking lot.
Proponents of the splash pad have said it would be a safe alternative to the beach for young children to cool off.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.