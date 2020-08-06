The splashpad at Ludington’s Copeyon Park reopened Wednesday afternoon after it was closed for a little more than 24 hours when a concern was voiced a community member about it being open amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a press release, City Manager Mitch Foster said the city and the attorney general’s office was contacted about the city’s operation of the splash pad at the park.
“That was the first we had heard anything,” Foster told the Daily News when asked if concerns were voiced prior to Monday. “We had been hearing some things, and I (saw) some things online on some blogs about the opened splashpad being contrary to executive orders.”
Foster said he contacted city managers across the state to find out what their respective cities were doing with their splashpads, if they had one. He said “only a couple” were closed because those used recycled water. Ludington’s splashpad discharges its water, and it does not recycle it.
After discussing the issue with City Attorney Ross Hammersley and District Health Department No. 10, Foster said the city decided to close the splash pad late Monday or early Tuesday.
The city then went to work by contacting 101st State Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, and 35th State Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, to get some clarification from the state.
“Thankfully, we were able to work with Jack’s office and Curt’s office and get a comment from a member of the governor’s staff,” Foster said.
Foster said he believed the local health department was the regulatory agency that needed to be consulted with when it came to the splashpad.
The splashpad had notices about handling COVID-19 precautions before the closure, and the city will ensure those guidances for social distancing and other guidelines in regard to the disease are posted again.
“It will be clear what the COVID guidelines are and what the permanent rules are for the splashpad,” Foster said.
Foster said it was unfortunate about the closure, and some of the comments that were seen on social media about the matter. He indicated the city does not block comments on Facebook unless the language is defamatory or there is a use of foul language.
“We want people to be comfortable voicing their concerns,” he said.
The city reminded those who use the splashpad of many of the COVID-19 precautions in its release:
• If you are sick, entry is not permitted;
• Wash hands before and after use;
• Limit 100 people in the splash pad area at one time;
• Maintain 6-feet distance from other users;
• Limit use to one-hour blocks of play;
• Follow all other rules as posted.
Foster said use of the splashpad has ebbed and flowed depending on the weather. He said the group that worked to fundraise for it is happy with its usage thus far.