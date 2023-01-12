The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association hired Jack Greve as its new director.
Greve served as executive director and curator at the North Berrien Historical Museum in Coloma. He was also an active board member of the Paw Paw Lake Sailing Foundation, and he has an extensive background of sailing in the Midwest and in New York.
Growing up, Greve said his family spent a lot of time on their sailboat traveling on Lake Michigan and he’s excited to be in a position where he can work helping preserve and maintain the lighthouses he has seen so often throughout his life.
“I’ve always wanted to combine my passions into my career,” he said. “It’s really right up my alley. I’m excited to make sure that SPLKA is visibly active in the community. I’m looking forward to collaborating with other organizations. I’ve always said you can’t succeed without the help of others.”
He worked at North Berrien Historical Museum for six years, working on archives, exhibits and outreach for the small millage-funded organization.
“It was a very small staff. We were a community-based museum,” he said. “We did a lot of community outreach … and also had exhibits pertaining to agriculture, architecture. … We had a rural schools exhibit, where 24 rural schools were displayed. We worked a lot with archives and different exhibits.”
With his background in archives, Greve is looking forward to working closely with SPLKA’s archives and making them more accessible to the public.
“We have an archival collection that I’d like to make available online so everyone can experience the history these lighthouses have had,” he said. “I think it’s important that those archives are accessible to all people on and off site.”
SPLKA, headquartered in Ludington, is in charge of managing, maintaining and restoring Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Little Sable Point Lighthouse, Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse and White River Light Station. SPLKA does not own any of the lighthouses; the organization has long-term operating and maintenance agreements with the City of Ludington, Fruitland Township south of Whitehall and the State of Michigan.
Coming on board during the off-season, Greve stated that he is focusing on things that need to be done before the busy season begins for SPLKA.
“I’m really trying to dial in the place,” he said. “My main focus is on outreach with area organizations. I’m really hitting the road running and looking forward to getting the first season under my belt to really get a better understanding of things we are doing well and things that we can make better.”
Greve said he’s looking forward to SPLKA’s bus days to Big Point Sable Lighthouse and Nights at the Lights at Little Point Sable Lighthouse. Bus days happen six times during the year, allowing visitors to buy Ludington Mass Transit Authority bus tickets to and from Big Sable.
Nights at the Lights are free evening events held at Little Point Sable offering entertainment and refreshments to those visiting the lighthouse. Greve stated that SPLKA will be looking for business and organizations to sponsor the events and anyone interested in sponsoring can contact the SPLKA office at (231) 845-7417.
Greve said most of his experience with lighthouses comes from viewing them from the lake, and he’s looking forward to the new perspective.
“I know lighthouses mean a lot of different things for different people,” he said. “I’m just excited to be able to curate the best experience for each individual person.”