The Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association needs a lift.
The non-profit organization that operates four lighthouses — the Big Sable Point Lighthouse, the Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse, the Little Sable Point Lighthouse and the White River Light Station — is in dire need of operational funds.
“Because we were not able to open in 2020, we lost 90 percent of our projected income,” said SPLKA Executive Director Peter Manting. “We’ve got to raise $75,000 to open by June. We have operational expenses that we have to pay.”
SPLKA had a much tougher hill to climb in terms of having operational expenses two months ago. In December, Manting said, the organization was looking for $125,000 to help cover operational costs. Roughly, it costs the organization $25,000 a month to remain operational, and it needs the funds to get back to the summer months when it hopes to be open.
The loss of revenue was directly tied to the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the White River Light Station was open for the summer, and even it was receiving fewer visitors than in previous years because of the pandemic. SPLKA instituted measures for limiting groups of one to six at White River last year. However, attendance was slashed nearly in half at White River alone.
Manting said 75 percent of the revenues SPLKA receives is from visitors to the four lighthouses. Another significant portion, roughly 15 percent, came from different organizations that gave to the non-profit, but much of those funds chose to give to groups that were assisting those in need because of the pandemic such as food banks.
The remaining three lighthouses could only be opened with approval through the state. Manting said he and other groups around the state that work with lighthouses worked with the Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy to make sure safety precautions were in place for any visitors. It was ultimately decided to not have those lighthouses open in 2020. Precautions, though, were put into place at White Lake, such as cleaning surfaces multiple times a day.
The operational expenses of SPLKA include the basics such as running electricity at each of the four stations. The organization is also responsible for the maintenance and upkeep for the four lighthouses. That is a bit trickier with two of them as the Ludington North Breakwater Light is at the end of the breakwater and Big Sable is at the end of a roughly 2 mile road near the shores of Lake Michigan at Ludington State Park.
With the road, Manting said SPLKA is responsible for 1 1/2 miles of the road, including keeping it plowed in the winter to ensuring that the gravel roadbed is in place during the year. And, last January, SPLKA was able to get permission from the DNR and EGLE to move sand inside the seawall at Big Sable Point because of some of the high water issues surrounding the lighthouse.
SPLKA also has a part-time staff and an office along Ludington Avenue that needs to have funding, too, through operational expenses.
“Our operations budget goes to help fund our staff,” Manting said. “Our staff, we’re all on part-time, but still working full-time hours. We have rented our building here. We figure we have $25,000 in costs per month. Normally during the winter season, we’re doing nice preservation projects, such as replastering. We just don’t have money this year to do that.”
Manting said there were other expenses that have been cut, too, because of the lack of revenue that came in for 2020.
The organization did receive help in the federal packages for COVID-19 relief through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, and Manting said the organization will continue to seek out the loans for its workers and utilities.
The organization worked to raise funds for a capital campaign prior to the pandemic, and Manting said that campaign is holding off on the campaign to focus on keeping the organization going for the future.
Manting said SPLKA’s board will be meeting next month to determine how and if the lighthouses will open. The staff will be making some recommendations on not just financing itself for the year but also how it can open for the summer. He said he’s kept a positive outlook on making sure the lighthouses open for 2021.
“We’re looking forward to being open,” Manting said. “We’re going to do everything in our power to be open for the 2021 season. It’ll be a little different. We’re going to get people up the tower.”
One board member of the organization, Larry Stulz, worked with health and safety within the U.S. Air Force, and Manting said many ideas are being worked out not only on the cleaning of surfaces but also on the circulation of air at each of the lighthouses. The organization, Manting said, was committed to ensuring a safe experience as the pandemic continues.
And the response from volunteers for 2021 is about where it was before the pandemic, he said.
“People are looking forward to getting out and hopefully we can accommodate that,” Manting said.
There are several ways to assist SPLKA. On the organization’s website, www.splka.org, there is a live link to the Giving Tuesday fundraiser where more than $13,000 was raised out of a goal of $25,000. There is a link for donations for those interested, or they may become a member by clicking on the membership link.