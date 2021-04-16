The first keepers of the 2021 season arrive Monday to begin preparations for reopening Big Sable Lighthouse for visitors this summer.
While there will be changes to accommodate COVID protocols to keep visitors and volunteers safe, a more normal summer of operations is planned this year following a washout of operations in 2020 due to the pandemic.
‘We sure have a pent-up energy,” Peter Manting, Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association executive director, said. “People are trying making plans.”
So is SPLKA, which is scheduled to open its four light sites in May.
Big Sable Point Lighthouse tower and gift shop opens May 10, Little Sable Point May 28, Ludington North Breakwater May 28 and White River Station May 21.
This year, all sites will be open Tuesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. All will be closed on Mondays to allow for deeper cleaning and for safe move-in/move-out of keepers housed for during their stays.
Admission price was increased, in the hopes of recouping lost revenue due to the closures in 2020. It will cost $8 for adults and $5 for children 17 and under to climb the lighthouse towers. Climbers must be at least 40 inches in height.
Volunteer keeper positions at Big Sable are full for the season. Openings remain for day keepers on Thursdays at Ludington North Breakwater and Wednesdays at Little Sable Light. It’s a good opportunity for local residents to get involved.
Manting said surveys indicated volunteers have good comfort level with reopening the lighthouses, gift shops and towers.
Over a summer, 420 volunteers are needed to staff the four lights – 220 keepers at Big Sable and 200 among the other three lights.
“We work hard to make sure they feel appreciated and we want them to come back. There are some keepers who have been at Big Sable for 20 years,” Manting said.
SPLKA volunteers come from 38 states, which Manting said he finds “pretty cool.”
“We will be taking precautions,” he said.
Everybody coming in to the lighthouses and towers will be required to wear face masks.
Big and Little Sable — the two tallest towers — will have an 8-to-12-person tower limit and a limit of six people in gift shop at any one time.
Big Sable won’t show videos in the room leading to the tower. “We won’t ask people to stop there for now,” Manting said. Separate entrance and exit doors will be used.
If demand warrants, a time limit will be instituted to give people 20 minutes to climb and take pictures, Manting said.
SPLKA is trying to determine how many to allow in the Ludington North Breakwater at one time. A limit of three people at the top will be in place.
Lower Lake Michigan water levels could mean less closings of the North Breakwater Light due to wave action. During the 2019 season water was high and even small waves washed over the breakwater forcing frequent closures.
“We’re very excited about that,” Manting said of the lower lake level.
“We don’t have the water problem at Big Sable either,” he said.
Last summer water splashed over the seawall there, ponded up, seeped into the ground, and then into the basement, he said. With the lake down, the sump-pump at Big Sable hasn’t ran in several months, Manting said.
The popular bus days at Big Sable also are scheduled to return in 2021 on designated Thursdays and Saturdays. (See accompanying schedule of events.) It’s about a two mile walk to Big Sable from the parking area next to Ludington State Park’s warming shelter either by the lighthouse road or the beach – also broader so far this spring with lower lake levels.
Bus days draw 200-250 riders each time, Manting said. Gift shop sales increase dramatically on bus days as well. Thursdays were added at the suggestion of park staff, Manting said, and have worked out well. Attendance matches the Saturday events and parking is more available.
Ludington Mass Transportation Authority buses again will be used, though capacity will be limited to filling seats only — no standing will be allowed. That means a few more trips each bus day, Manting said.
Musicians also are at the lighthouse on bus days.
Night at the Light concerts also scheduled for Little Sable starting July 7 for five Wednesday evenings.
White River Station offers five Friday nights of music and a popular dulcimer jam session on a Saturday afternoon July 14 for the sixth year. Its museum has new interactive exhibits. “It’s worth a visit to the museum down there,” Manting said.
With water levels down, boardwalks again will be rolled out at Big Sable; last year they were rearranged and didn’t extend to the seawall because of the ponding problems. The walks are made of boards purchased by donation of $100 through the “Leave A Footprint in the Sand” program. The boards are engraved with names or message of up to 50 characters over two lines. Donors, he said, enjoy looking for “their” board since each season boards likely will be in a different place since they are placed out in 10-board sections.
Boards are also available for Little Sable and White River Station. Funds help with maintenance of the lights.
Fundraising continues for tower restoration at Big Sable with $160,000 of the needed $225,000 in hand or repairing, painting and completing a required historic structure report. If full funding is reached this summer, bidding will begin in fall for work in spring 2022.
SPLKA received grant support from Great Lake Energy’s People Fund and the Community Foundation for Oceana County to paint Little Sable tower’s interior plaster. That project is about three-fourths completed.
Exposed brick on the interior wasn’t painted. “The exposed red brick really stands out and looks really nice,” Manting said.
Windows, frames and interior shutters need addressing in a historically correct way with an aim of having the tower in good shape by 2024 which will mark its 150th anniversary.
So far, Manting is cautiously optimistic about the summer to come, noting COVID uncertainty remains.
For those who never visited a SPLKA lighthouse or tower such as Big Sable Lighthouse, Manting explained the allure:
“There are spectacular views at the top of the 130-foot tower. It’s a step back in history to a time gone by. You will meet wonderful keepers who will welcome you and tell you historical stories of lighthouse you visit.
“It’s an experience you don’t get in other historic buildings. It’s part of our maritime heritage.”
And Big Sable and the other three lighthouses will be open to visit again this summer.