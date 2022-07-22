Confidential negotiations to divide up fishing rights across a large chunk of the Great Lakes recently spilled into the public eye out of federal court in Kalamazoo.
Two groups representing sport fishermen filed a motion seeking greater standing in the secret talks between the state, five Native American tribes and the federal government.
Those seven governments are trying to update an agreement forged in 2000 called the Consent Decree, which balances their recreational and commercial fishing across nearly 19,000 square miles of water, including much of Lake Michigan.
In their filing, two sportfishing groups — Coalition to Protect Michigan Resources and Bay de Noc Great Lakes Sportfishermen — said they’ve been “shut-out of the process” by state officials who are uninterested in their input and have at times “undermined” their discussions with the other parties.
“The state is not protecting the interests of our members who are conservationists, charter boat captains, boaters, paddlers and users of our Great Lakes,” said CPMR President Tony Radjenovich.
They went on to say the Great Lakes fishery is threatened by the state’s “abandonment of sound biological principles” and of the “roughly 50/50” split between recreational and commercial fishing set up in the previous agreement.
“Never have we been as dismissed, removed from the conversations, patronized or disregarded as we have been in these negotiations,” said CPMR treasurer Amy Trotter.
The two groups have till now participated as amici curiae, or “friends of the court,” allowed only to listen and give parties advice.
If their request is accepted, the groups will enter negotiations as equal parties able to advocate directly for sport fishing in the drafting of a new agreement.
Previous motions to “intervene,” or be recognized as parties, were denied because of “cooperative relationships” between the state and the groups that “no longer exist,” the filing states.
The state’s interest in their input “has waned” over the past two years, particularly in the last two months of “the most intense negotiations,” the filing states.
In a press release, Radjenovich said pressures are mounting to finish the decree despite unresolved issues.
The filing revealed that negotiators said they are “approaching consensus” on a “tentative settlement” during a status conference in June.
The groups argue they “are not being permitted to be a … participant through the state” in the making of that settlement.
In a footnote, the filing says support for that claim could be offered “in great detail” if not for confidentiality agreements.
The waters governed by the Consent Decree include lakes Michigan and Huron from Grand Haven to Alpena, and include most of eastern Lake Superior.
The U.S. purchased those waters from Native Americans in 1836, along with a large chunk of what would soon be the State of Michigan. But the natives did not give up their right to fish those waters.
Since 1985, balancing that right with non-tribal fishing has been the goal of compromises hammered out in secret under the supervision of federal judges in Kalamazoo.