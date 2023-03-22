Spring break is in the air, and when school lets out at the end of the day Thursday, there will be no shortage of activities for those staying in the area during week off.
From children’s activities and crafts to live music and free movie screenings, the coming week has plenty to offer.
SANDCASTLES CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
Sandcastles Children’s Museum will again be open during the week of spring break, and the week after, with various activities for children and families.
Sandcastles’ newest exhibit, Michigan Woodlands, will be unveiled at 9:30 a.m. Friday on the third floor of the museum. The final touches are still being made on the exhibit, but several components are already in place, including a massive maple tree filled with felted chipmunks, tree frogs, squirrels and more, which kids can explore to learn more about how vital woodland life is to the region.
Michigan Woodlands also features a bee station, including interactive lessons on the pollination process and a look at how beehives function.
“The whole concept is to just educate kids about not only bees and how fascinating they are, but also pollination and how important that is for us,” Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said. “The whole exhibit rolls into this environmental concept of understanding how everything works together, and that bees are super important to our food supply.”
Kids can put on “little bee vests” and “fly around” to various murals that have been painted on the walls.
On Saturday, Sandcastles will host a balloon creation workshop with John Marek from 11 a.m. to noon. Sunday is Family Fun Day from noon to 4 p.m.
Monday will feature live music with Eric Engblade at 10:30 a.m. There will be sensory table activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; rainbow crafts from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday; 3D printing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday; rock painting with Deb Borema from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday; and Spanish with Ana Quinteros from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
More is scheduled for the following week. View a full schedule at www.sandcastleschildrensmuseum.org.
Korendyke said she’s thrilled to have so many activities on deck.
“Spring break is the perfect time to visit Sandcastles,” she said. “Kids need a break from formal learning, and at Sandcastles they can follow their imagination and engage in free play on every floor.”
VOGUE THEATRE
The Vogue, at 383 River St. in Manistee, will host free spring screenings of various films, according to assistant manager Marianna Mullen.
“We have four movies that we’re playing for free March 24-30,” Mullen said.
The featured films are “The Bad Guys,” “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” “Matilda the Musical” and — for the older kids — “M3GAN.”
Mullen said tickets must be picked up in person, 24 hours in advance.
“You can’t buy them online or over the phone, and we don’t do holds, so you have to physically come here to get your tickets,” she said.
The Vogue recommends that parents research the movies before sending their kids, “just to make sure,” Mullen said, adding that “M3GAN” in particular might be a bit much for the little ones.
“We don’t want kids to be scared,” she said.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Up to six tickets can be given out per person.
Mullen said the Vogue’s spring break screenings are a hit in Manistee.
“It’s extremely popular, and it’s very appreciated by the people of Manistee and beyond,” she said. “People in town are looking forward to it. … It’s a fun and nice way for kids to have something to do during spring break.”
Find showtimes at www.voguetheatremanistee.org/spring-break, or on the Vogue’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
MASON COUNTY DISTRICT LIBRARY
The Mason County District Library will have activities at its locations in Ludington and Scottville.
The Ludington Library, at 217 E. Ludington Ave., will have Creative Kids events from 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The activities will feature a world-traveling theme, according to children’s librarian Emily Garland.
“Each day we’ll ‘go’ somewhere else with a movie, music, snacks and crafts,” Garland said.
She added that the library will have activities for preschoolers at 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday.
The library will also host pysanky egg decorating workshops from noon to 4 p.m. today and Friday. To register, call (231) 749-8309.
The Scottville Library, 204 E. State St., will also feature Creative Kids activities from noon to 3 p.m. throughout the week, according to children’s librarian Katie McPike.
McPike said the Scottville Library will also have story time on Friday, and there will be various drop-in activities for kids who wander in during break week.
“We always have things that kids can color, and we can always get out the Legos,” she said.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
• Spartan West Bowling Center will have extended hours during spring break, opening at noon instead of 3 p.m., according to owner Don Slimmen.
• The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will have line dance classes from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. From 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, there will be a closing reception for LACA’s juried art exhibit, “Celebrating the Sacred Feminine.”
• West Shore Community Ice Arena will be open for public skating from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 1-2:50 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The ice arena will also have freestyle skating, Sticks and Pucks, and drop-in hockey throughout the week. Find schedules by visiting www.westshorecia.com or by finding West Shore Community Ice Arena on Facebook.
• On Saturday, the Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts at 101 Maple St. in Manistee will present the Neil Diamond Legacy at 7:30 p.m.
• The Scottville Beekeepers of Mason County will host an introduction to beekeeping workshop from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Mason County Reformed Church, 45 S. Amber Road, Scottville.
• The Mason-Lake Conservation District will host a birdhouse build from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Pathfinder Library, 812 Michigan Ave., in Baldwin.
• On Sunday, April 1, the Ludington American Legion will host an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. The event is open to the public and will be held at the legion post, 318 N. James St.