Staying in the area or visiting for spring break? Wondering how to spend the week off once the kids leave school today? Well, worry not, because with the pandemic seemingly retreating, there are more activities in Ludington and the surrounding areas than there have been in two years.
SANDCASTLES CHILDREN’S MUSEUM
This year’s spring break marks a happy return to normal for Sandcastles Children’s Museum, which will once again be open for 14 straight days.
At this time last year, the outlook was uncertain for the family-favorite spot. The museum had to cancel its spring break activities in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.
Now things are getting back to normal, and Sandcastles Executive Director Kristin Korendyke said it “feels great.”
“There’s a lot of things about spring that are really sweet for us this year, and spring break is one of them,” Korendyke said. “We’re open seven days a week for two weeks and we’re opening two new exhibits.”
One of the new exhibits, “Global Explorations,” will expose visitors to other countries using small suitcases full of maps, currency and artifacts from Nepal, Guatemala, Australia and Ecuador. Families can explore the contents together and learn more about the world. Other counties will be rotated into the exhibit over time, according to a release from the museum.
The second new exhibit is called “Where is the Math?” It integrates 12 other parts of the museum and challenges visitors to explore mathematical concepts.
The museum will also offer a workshop from Deb Borema that will teach kids how to make clothes-pin people at noon on Saturday. Toddler time will take place as usual at 10 a.m. on Fridays. On Mondays, the Monday Music & Movement concerts will be held at 10 a.m. the museum’s third-floor soundstage. Eric Engblade will be featured on March 28 and Melinda Porkorzynski will bring her Kindermusik program on April 4.
Korendyke it’s been a massive morale boost to see kids in the museum again.
“Just having them in the museum is really wonderful,” she said. “We spent an entire year with quiet in the museum, having it entirely empty. The museum is built for kids so to not have them in the building was heartbreaking.”
Korendyke said the Sandcastles board toyed with some other ideas for spring break, but ultimately settled on keeping things relatively simple.
“The best part is just seeing the kids play … (so) we just thought, let’s just play,” she said. “It’s such an awesome thing to have the museum open.”
Sandcastles, at 129 E. Ludington Ave., is open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
SPARTAN WEST BOWLING CENTER
Like Sandcastles and most of the other spots in the area, Spartan West hasn’t had a traditional spring break since 2019, and owner Don Slimmen is hoping that, by offering extended hours during the week, he’ll be able to draw in some of the locals who opted not to venture off on a getaway this year.
As it’s done in the past, Spartan West will have open bowling throughout the week, and lanes will be available longer each day than they were prior to the pandemic.
“Next week we’re going to be open at noon instead of 3 o’clock all week long,” he said. “We look forward to seeing some kids in here.”
Spring break tends to be a big week for Spartan West, and despite the economic toll the pandemic and other factors have taken on Michigan, Slimmen said he’s “hoping we’re busy.”
“I hope the kids come out,” he said.
Open bowling is from noon to 9 p.m. throughout the week at the center, 2253 W. U.S. 10.
LACA
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will continue to be open through spring break week, offering visitors a last chance to see two exhibits that have been on display throughout March — James “Rabbit” Thomas’ “Rabbit’s Universe: Finding Joy Through COVID, Conflict & Quarantine” and Ruth Bloom-Dimmitt’s “Weed Haven Whimsy.”
The last of four artist receptions for Rabbit will be held today from 5 to 8 p.m.
Also at LACA, there will be an acrylic painting workshop with “Chaotic” Mike Coleman at 6 p.m. today; an oil painting workshop with Justin Gustafson from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday; an evening jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday; and on Thursday there will a beginners woodcarving workshop at 1 p.m. and a clay tile workshop at 6 p.m.
Friday, April 1 will see the opening of LACA’s “Modes of Abstraction” exhibit, with an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. The exhibit will be on display in the center’s main gallery and performance hall gallery. The exhibit will be open through April 30.
LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said it’s the second year for the abstract art display, and entries are still coming in from local artists.
“We’ve probably got 30 or so pieces and we’ll be collecting that through the beginning of next week,” Skinner said, adding that last year’s exhibit featured about 70 entries.
This year, many of the contributors to the first exhibit are returning, as are some new artists.
Skinner said he had no idea there was so much interest in abstract art in the area, but the exhibit should be “really cool.”
THE VOGUE, AMC
Film fans will be pleased to know that The Vogue Theatre, 383 River St. in Manistee, is offering free movies starting today and continuing through Friday, March 31.
There will be free screenings of “Clifford the Big Red Dog,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “Dog” at rotating times — 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. — each day. Additionally, the Studio Ghibli film “Belle” will be showing each day at at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30.
“All these movies are free, and we picked a selection of family-friendly titles,” said Marianna Mullen, assistant manager. “It’s the first time we’ve done this in two years.”
Mullen said tickets are only available in person, so she recommends showing up either on the day of or the day before a desired screening. There’s a maximum of six tickets per person.
Mullen said the Vogue is thrilled to be able to offer the free spring break films again.
“We’re very excited to see all the variety of kids coming in here,” she said. “The staff, the volunteers — everyone’s very excited.”
Visit www.voguetheatremanistee.org/spring-break for more information.
The Ludington AMC Classic Theater at 3857 U.S. 10 will also be open and screening films during break.
OTHER ACTIVITIES
{p dir=”ltr”}The Mason County District Library will be open throughout break week, with at least one activity returning: young adult games, which start back up on Tuesday from 3 to 6 p.m.
{p dir=”ltr”}There will also be family activity packets at the Ludington and Scottville library locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Fridays. Adult craft packets will also be offered on April 1.
On Saturday the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post will host its Cabin Fever Stew Cook-off and Silent Auction from 1 to 3 p.m. The entry fee is $5 entry fee and there’s a $5 taster fee, too.
The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts will open its “Children of Summer” exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Ramsdell Theater, 101 Maple St., Manistee. Also at the Ramsdell, on Monday, the Manistee Civic Players will hold auditions for “You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water’s Running” from 7 to 9 p.m.