Sandcastles Children’s Museum is busy with hundreds of kids and families turning up in the weekend following the start of spring break.
The fun continued on Monday as Eric Engblade, a multi-instrumentalist who works at Joyful Noise studios in Grand Rapids, came to visit for the museum’s Music & Movement program.
Engblade performed various kid-friendly songs and talked to parents about the importance of music in early cognitive development.
“Music is all about child development,” Engblade told the crowd. “Even if you don’t think you can sing, you can model that behavior … and make music together (as a family).”
Engblade sang Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy,” and several songs of his own creation, picking up a kazoo at one point to accompany his ukulele.
Cathy Dalton, museum manager, said Sandcastles saw a surge of activity since the start of break, with upwards of 100 locals and visitors coming to the museum each day.
Next Monday, the Music & Movement program will feature Kindermusik with Melinda Porkorzynski from 10 to 11 a.m.