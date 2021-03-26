Spring Break begins today for many area students and their families, and while some are heading to exotic locations, there is still plenty of fun to be had in Mason County and the surrounding area during the next week.
Library
The pandemic continues to keep area libraries and museums limited in terms of in-person acuities, but the Mason County District Library is offering families with an activities both today and Friday, April 2 at both locations in Ludington and Scottville.
“When have been doing a Friday craft bag at the Scottville Library,” said Scottville Library Director Patti Skinner. “Those will be available today, on the first day of spring break. The bags will be out on the clothesline from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is one bag for the whole family and that includes spring break-themed activities the whole family can enjoy.”
Skinner said the library’s virtual programing is geared more toward younger children like story time.
Skinner said if kids are looking for a movie to watch, they can check out Kanopy, a movie-streaming service the library has joined. Mason County District Library has just added nearly 30,000 movies to the service, which is free to cardholders. To sign up, visit www.kanopy.com, choose Mason County District Library, enter your library card number and pin, and set up your account.
Those who don’t know their card numbers can call (231) 843-8465, text (231) 244-1128, or email circulation@mcdlibrary.org.
Skinner also suggested visiting the kids’ catalogue at www.mcdlibrary.org, or Michigan’s e-library at www.mel.org/kids.
Other options for the week include bowling. Spartan West Bowling Center owner Donn Slimmen said during spring break week the center will be opening its doors at noon Monday through Friday instead of the usual 3 p.m.
With that early opening a portion of the kitchen will be open to accommodate appetizer and pizza orders for bowlers
Slimmen said on Friday the alley will be open for cosmic bowling all day.
Outdoors
The Ludington State Park is a place where families can gather for hiking, biking and boating opportunities in the 5,300 acres of park located between Lake Michigan and Hamlin Lake.
The park also offers a variety of fishing locations for the family to enjoy. To enter the park the family must have a recreation passport or pay a small day pass fee.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes is also set to open on Wednesday, April 1, for off-road vehicle fun and more.
Other activities
Other spots include the Plaza Skate Park located at the south end of Stearns Park. The outdoor skate park is free to enter.
Many parks around Mason County also provide opportunities for fishing, with docks of fishing platforms including Copeyon Park, Cartier Park and Riverside Park in Scottville along the Pere Marquette River, to name a few.
Families can also take advantage of the historical and cultural aspects of Mason County by checking out the Mason County Cultural Trail, which is comprised of the Agricultural Trail, Barn Quilt Trail, Lumbering trail and Sculpture Trail.
The Ludington Are Center for the Arts is also offering an acrylic pour workshop with “Chaotic” Mike Coleman from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at 107 S. Harrison St. The class is limited to just 12 people, and face masks must be worn at al times.
For those of you who are not heading out of town for spring break there are still a few ways to feel like a tourist without leaving the area.