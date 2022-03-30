The annual Spring CommUnity Auction had another strong year, raising $20,000 to benefit educational programming at Mason County Central Schools.
The total for the 27th annual auction, held Feb. 28 through March 5, was “a little bit better than last year,” according to Gary Andersen of the Mason County Central Educational Foundation, which presented the event.
Carla Mayer, also of the MCCEF, said total raised for MCC in 2021 was around $10,600. She noted that at the time, the foundation was splitting proceeds with the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, while this year, the foundation was the sole sponsor.
Funds will be used for various causes, including purchasing uniforms for the MCC High School Marching Band — a smart investment, according to Andersen.
“Band uniforms are notoriously resilient. They just last and last and last,” he said. “Every school in the state gets its money’s worth out of band uniforms.”
The foundation also plans to help with post-prom, scholarships for graduating seniors, the MCC art show and book giveaways at Victory Early Childhood Center and the district’s elementary schools, according to a release about the auction.
Held in a week-long, online capacity for the second year in a row, the community auction had strong participation that was roughly on par with past events, even those held in person.
Andersen said the online format has its benefits, including more items, more chances to bid over a longer period of time, and a broader reach, which leads to more participants.
There were 269 people who bid during the auction, which is up from previous years, according to Andersen.
“When we had it (in person), we (may have) had 300 people but not 300 bidders. If we had 300 people at an in-person event, we maybe had 180, 200 bidders,” he said.
While most bidders were local, there were some who participated from beyond county and state lines, including folks in Arizona, Indiana, Illinois, Florida and Utah.
For the first 25 years, the auction took place in a large, one-day group gathering, usually at Scottville Optimist Hall. The online format became a necessity in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the decision to continue with a virtual auction was made because the Optimist building has been unavailable and in need of repairs.
The hope is to return to the venue. Andersen said if the Optimist Hall raises the money necessary to fund its repairs, there could be a return to an in-person auction in 2023.
“It depends on what the Optimist Hall does,” he said. “They’re doing great work, and they’ve raised about half the money they need. … They think they can be up and running by March 2023, so that would be great.”
If not, he said, “online is always there.”
Regardless of the format, what matters most is that the auction continues, he said, adding that it’s “all about the kids and the community.”
The MCCEF’s organizing committee is expected to make a decision about the 2023 auction sometime in May.
Andersen previously told the Daily News that some proceeds from the auction would be used to support MCC’s upcoming bond proposal, and he said the MCCEF did indeed contribute to the “Say Yes” advertising campaign for the bond.
Andersen did not know off hand exactly how much was put toward the campaign, but he said if the proposal is approved, the foundation will gladly assist with some of the projects it calls for.
“If that thing passes, obviously then there’s a lot of things we’d have an opportunity to jump onto,” he said. “We’d love to be a part of that.”
The proposal seeks an additional 1.95 mills for about $33.6 million in facility improvements and upgrades, including the construction of an auditorium. It will go before voters on May 3.
The Spring CommUnity Auction has been supporting educational programming for MCC since 1989. In the past, proceeds have funded teacher mini-grants, the purchase of Clever Touch smartboards for classrooms, campus beautification efforts, an outdoor activity center, library renovations and security cameras for all school buildings.
{p dir=”ltr”}To learn more about the MCCEF, or to donate, visit www.mccedfoundation.org.