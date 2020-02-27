Chamber, MCCEF fundraising event to be held at Graystone Event Center
On Saturday, March 7, the Mason County Central Educational Foundation and the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce will celebrate a quarter-century of raising funds for local schools.
The 25th annual Spring CommUnity Auction is being held at a different location this year, temporarily taking a break from its long-term location of the Scottville Optimist Hall, which is currently being renovated. This year’s event will be at the Graystone Event Center, 4079 W. U.S. 10 in Ludington.
“It’s a new place for us, a little bit different atmosphere, but the Optimists have been so, so good to us, and we’ll be back there next year,” MCCEF member and event organizer Gary Andersen said.
According to Andersen, those who wish to attend should waste no time in purchasing tickets, since the Graystone has a slightly more limited seating capacity than the Optimist Hall
“If we get 275, 300 people in there, I think it’s going to be fine, but you’d better make sure you get a ticket,” he said.
This year, the Spring CommUnity Auction’s organizing committee will celebrate the event’s 25-year run with a fittingly festive theme: “Lights, camera, auction!”
“That’s the big thing is that it’s the 25th anniversary, and it has a movie theme to it,” Andersen said. “We have a red carpet for people to walk down, we’ll have a photo booth where people can get their pictures taken.
“A few of us are wearing tuxedos and we’re expecting some long gowns.”
People are encouraged, though not required, to dress appropriately for the theme.
Admission for the event is $25 per person — or two for $45 — and the cost includes a bid number, beverages and appetizers. Tickets are available at the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce, the MCC central business office, Squires Family Care Chiropractic and Smith & Eddy Insurance.
Funds benefit area schools, as well as the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and its various programs.
