The annual Spring Fever Auction by the Ludington Daily News, Oceana’s Herald-Journal and White Lake Beacon will start online bidding on Monday with the auction getting underway on Friday, April 28.
Packages and items available include golf packages, photography, cruises aboard the SS Badger, restaurant gift cards and more.
The Spring Fever Auction special section with items and/or packages and their descriptions are in today’s newspaper. Or, to view the section online, go to www.ludingtondailynews.com. The online auction can be found at auction.ludingtondailynews.com or scan the QR code.